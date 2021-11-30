Global Meat Processing Equipment Market, Share, Industry Size, Report 2021-2026
SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Meat Processing Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global meat processing equipment market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Meat processing equipment represents machines that are used for converting raw meat into ready-to-eat (RTE) products for human consumption. Some commonly available variants are ovens, fillers, dicers, cutters, chillers, grinders, roasters, blenders, smokers, fryers, dryers, etc. It involves various processes, including salting, curing, smoking, or canning the meat for removing toxins and enhancing the overall reliability. Meat processing equipment offers convenient cooking, improves the taste and texture, and ensures long shelf life.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Meat Processing Equipment Market Trends:
The rising sales of convenient food products due to the elevating levels of urbanization and inflating incomes of consumers are primarily driving the global meat processing equipment market. Besides this, the introduction of fully automated meat processing equipment with an inbuilt sensor system to retain a competitive edge in the industry is also catalyzing the product demand. Furthermore, the increasing dominance of meat-based culture in numerous countries and the growing trade flow of meat are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Additionally, the increasing demand for protein-rich food products and the rising health consciousness among individuals due to the escalating prevalence of lifestyle diseases are expected to fuel the meat processing equipment market over the forecasted period.
Global Meat Processing Equipment Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:
Bettcher Industries Inc.
Duravant LLC
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Heat and Control Inc.
Illinois Tool Works Inc.
JBT Corporation (TechnipFMC plc)
Marel
Mepaco
Minerva Omega group s.r.l.
RISCO S.p.A.
Ross Industries Inc.
The Middleby Corporation.
Breakup by Type:
Cutting Equipment
Blending Equipment
Filling Equipment
Tenderizing Equipment
Dicing Equipment
Grinding Equipment
Smoking Equipment
Massaging Equipment
Breakup by Meat Type:
Processed Pork
Processed Beef
Processed Mutton
Others
Breakup by Application:
Fresh Processed Meat
Precooked Meat
Raw Cooked Meat
Cured Meat
Dry Meat
Raw Fermented Sausages
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
