K-Movie "LOTTO SHARE" recommended by global fashion brand "LA HAUTE" is expected to hit the U.S. market
EINPresswire.com/ -- For two days on November 18th and 19th, a recommendation notice on a French casual elegance style Fashion Brand "LA HAUTE" was posted along with a K-Movie poster that said "Lotto Share" in Korean on the Reuters Communication Building in New York Times Square.
Along with the K-Drama boom, which has recently become a hot issue thanks to K-Dramas on Netflix such as "Hellbound" and "Squid Games," K-Movies are also drawing keen attention not only from the United States but also from all around the world.
'Yoo Sei Bin', the main model of the French casual elegance style brand "LA HAUTE", starred in the billboard advertisement herself. The advertisement sign showing a poster and the phrase that says “LA HAUTE” recommends K-Movie “LOTTO SHARE” appeared and is receiving great attention.
According to an interview with Yoo Se bin, the main model of "LA HAUTE," who is receiving hot love calls not only in Korea but also in the United States, with her unique exotic image, she says, ‘"LOTTO SHARE" is a movie with a common theme of lottery, but surprisingly, there are not many movies about them, and that lead me to watching the movie the moment it was released. Unlike the movies where there are usually 3~4, or 6~7 characters at most in a limited space, and has a bit flat and slow plot, here, all 10 characters are the main characters and they transform into monsters in front of the lottery. The movie is tangled with events related to lottery in breathtakingly fast pace. Especially, throughout the movie, I didn't even know how the 90 minutes had passed by as the movie had many twists and turns and I could never accurately guess who the murderer was and who had the lottery because the movie gave the psychologic suspenses and excitement that the audience craves for. Furthermore, I believe K-Movies don’t deal with a simple murder theme, but rather demonstrate character-driven emotional lines and environments where each character is left with no choice but that one. This is why I strongly recommend them,“ she said without hiding her excitement.
Currently, SONG SANG MIN, CEO of GTG GROUP-GTG Pictures, a production company of LOTTO SHARE, is in the process of OTT original consultations with Netflix, Apple TV, and Disney Plus, so a global sensation is expected in the K-MOVIE sector following "Squid Game" and "Hellbound". Through this electronic display advertisement, K-Movie "LOTTO SHARE" has received lots of attention in the United States, and "LA HAUTE,“ that performed the advertisement, is a fashion company that loves movies very much and is expected to contribute to the development of movies starting with this one.
Website: www.gtgpictures.com.
Song Sang Min
