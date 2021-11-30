Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market Is Likely To Experience A Tremendous Growth In Near Future 2021-2023

Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market was valued at $32,516 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $61,689 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.5%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market by Type of Delivery System [Passive (Matrix System and Reservoir System), Active [Structure Based, Electrical Based, (Iontophoresis, Electroporation, and Sonophoresis), and Others] and Application (Analgesics, Hormone Replacement Therapy, Cardiovascular Disorders, Motion Sickness, and Smoking Cessation) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Innovation in transdermal drug delivery technologies drives the market growth. For instance, companies are developing new adhesives and enhancers that are expected to be delivered through transdermal route, which could enhance skin permeability and thus fuel the market growth.

Transdermal drug delivery systems are used to deliver drug through intact skin at a controlled rate into the systemic circulation. Increase in geriatric population and rise in number of patients suffering from chronic disorders, such as hypertension, diabetes, and angina, are expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, surge in adoption of new delivery system technologies, such as ultrasound, boosts the market growth. However, disadvantages of these delivery systems, such as irritation at the site of application and edema, are expected to impede the market growth.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson

Mylan N.V.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Acrux Limited

Echo Therapeutics, Inc.,

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market growth.

