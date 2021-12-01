The Futurist Institute and iTRACE Technologies Launch NFTs for Education Certificates and Degrees
iTRACE Technologies and The Futurist Institute found JV named NFT Degree to promote non-fungible token use for professional certificates and academic degrees.
NFTs present a tremendous opportunity for institutions of professional and academic learning to secure the human capital assets of their learners. The Futurist Institute is just the first.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Futurist Institute and iTRACE Technologies are excited to share the founding of a joint venture called NFT Degree, a Texas-based LLC to promote the futurist use of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to secure the authenticity, validity, and provenance of professional certificates and academic degrees.
— Jason Schenker, Chairman of The Futurist Institute
The Futurist Institute, formally known as Futurist Institute of America, LLC, is the exclusive provider of the Certified Futurist and Long-Term Analyst designation, the FLTA®. iTRACE Technologies, Inc. has developed the 2DMI® solution that incorporates NFTs for use in commerce with confirmable provenance using permanent blockchain technology.
The use of NFTs is just beginning and securing education assets is an emerging priority. The Chairman of The Futurist Institute, Jason Schenker, commented on the value of securing education assets. "After securing trademarks with traditional sources of authentication and provenance, including the USPTO, the EUIPO, and the UKIPO, we looked to the future of provenance and authentication to provide our learners with future-oriented, easy-to-use security for their certifications." Of the new joint venture, NFT Degree, Jason Schenker shared "This presents a tremendous opportunity to help people secure and authenticate their professional and academic education achievements and human capital assets."
iTRACE Technologies is under the leadership of founder and CEO, Mark Manning. "Our 2DMI® solution incorporates the use of blockchain and NFT technology to provide a permanent digital record and easily-confirmed provenance of your physical diploma. We help industries as diverse as aircraft parts, luxury goods, and other manufacturers of high-value or high-safety products secure their physical assets to the blockchain," Manning shared.
The iTRACE CEO further underscored the importance of combining NFT and blockchain technologies with physical document authentication, noting "Most education assets, like degrees and certificates, can be easily recreated with a provenance and authenticity that is difficult to verify. It's why education-related forgeries and counterfeits are real problems today. The iTRACE 2DMI® solution solves these issues, by making counterfeits extremely difficult, but verification extremely easy with today’s mobile devices.”
About the NFT Degree JV between The Futurist Institute and iTRACE, Schenker stated that "The NFT Degree collaboration between iTRACE and The Futurist Institute is a groundbreaking, futurist project. With this initiative, The Futurist Institute has become the first certification-granting institute that will make all of our certificates into NFTs. We are very excited to lead by example for other degree-granting and certificate-granting organizations."
Manning shared that the NFT Degree joint venture "presents a tremendous opportunity for The Futurist Institute, iTRACE Technologies, and countless other organizations of higher learning to discover the value of securing human capital assets."
NFT Degree, LLC was founded on 16 November 2021 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
More information about NFT Degree is available at www.nftdegree.ai
