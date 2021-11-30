Hospital Gowns Market Size Hits $ 4,542.67 Mn Million by 2027

Lucrative Regional Markets for Hospital Gowns

Hospital Gowns Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.7% to reach US$ 4,542.67 Mn Million from 2020 to 2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners new market research study on “Hospital Gowns Market to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Risk Type, and Usability,” Factors such as increase in number of surgical procedures, initiatives to support health protection of patients from hospital-acquired infections, and key players for hospital gowns introducing new products in the market. However, adoption of robotic surgeries is expected to obstruct the growth of the market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage (Details)

Market Size Value in (US$ 2,620.88 million in 2019)

Market Size Value by (US$ 4,542.67 million by 2027)

Growth Rate (CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027)

Forecast Period (2020-2027)

Base Year (2020)

No. of Pages (143)

No. Tables (55)

Segments covered (by Type; Risk Type, Usability and Geography)

Regional scope (North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA)

Country scope (US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina)

Report coverage (Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends)

Get sample PDF Copy of Hospital Gowns Market Study at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMD00002294/

The growth of the market is attributed to key driving factors such as increase in number surgical procedures, initiatives to support health protection of patients from hospital-acquired infections, and key players for hospital gowns bringing in new products in the market. However, adoption of robotic surgeries is expected to obstruct the growth of the Hospital Gowns market to a certain extent during the forecast years.

Initiatives to Support Health Protection of Patients from Hospital-Acquired Infections

Hospital-acquired infections are types of infections patients are prone to get while receiving any health service in a hospital or other healthcare facilities. Common pathogens like bacteria, fungi, or viruses can cause hospital-acquired infections. In healthcare facilities, many devices are used for surgeries for treating patients. Infection can spread via the medical devices used for treatment, such as stents and catheters. These devices can cause urinary tract infection, pneumonia, and other infections.

Government agencies are working toward monitoring and preventing infections, as these are threats to a patient’s safety. In the US, Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is focused on working toward the reduction of hospital-acquired infection cases. Furthermore, in Europe, the Healthcare-Associated Infections Surveillance Network (HAI-Net) works to monitor healthcare-associated infections (HAI) in the region. European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) manages and controls the function of the HAI-network.

Gowns are mandatory to use during any surgical and general procedures in the healthcare facilities. Gowns help to reduce the point of contact between the external body fluid of patient with skin of physician. This helps in prevention of spread of any infection causing agents.

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.

Get the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on Hospital Gowns Market at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPMD00002294

The surgical gowns segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% in the market during the forecast period. Growth of this segment is attributed to rising number of surgeries across the globe, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing focus on prevention of hospital-acquired infections. In addition, continuous innovations by surgical gown manufacturers is further accelerating the growth of the market.

Based on risk type, the hospital gowns market is segmented into minimal, low, moderate, and high. The minimal risk segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on usability, the hospital gowns market is segmented into disposable and reusable. The disposable segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Hospital Gowns Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

3M; Angelica; Aramark; Atlas Infiniti; Bellcross Industries Private Limited; Cardinal Health; Medline Industries, Inc.; Priontex; Sara Health Care; and Standard Textile Co., Inc. are among the leading companies operating in the hospital gowns market.

Order a Copy of Hospital Gowns Market Size, Strategies and Forecasts 2020-2027 Research Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPMD00002294/

As per the World Bank, healthcare expenditure accounts for 9.94% of the global GDP. In the US, 17.1% of its GDP is committed to the healthcare industry, whereas in Latin America, healthcare expenditures account for only 7.24%, with Brazil at 8.3%, and Mexico at 6.3%. In 2017, the per capita healthcare expenditure in Germany, the UK, China, and India was 11.3%, 9.1%, 5.6%, and 4.7%, respectively. The above stated factors are expected to offer growth opportunities in the healthcare industry at the global level.

Browse Related Reports and get Sample copy

Medical Isolation Gowns Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00013742/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10144

Healthcare Workwear Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00014590/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10144

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/surgical-gowns-market

More Research: https://daulatguru.com/author/theinsightpartners/