Medical Isolation Gowns Market Hits $ 3,542.78 Million by 2028

Lucrative Regions for Medical Isolation Gowns Market

Medical Isolation Gowns Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14.8% to reach US$ 3,542.78 Million from 2021 to 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners latest study on “Medical Isolation Gowns Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Disposable and Reusable), Product Type (Surgical and Non-Surgical), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, and Others),” the market is projected to reach US$ 3,542.78 million by 2028 from US$ 1,346.31 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market. The growth of the medical isolation gowns market is primarily attributed to increasing awareness regarding hospital-acquired infections and the growing number of emergency procedures. However, the reusable surgical gowns and stringent regulatory norms hinder the growth of the market.

Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 1,346.31 million in 2021

Market Size Value by US$ 3,542.78 million by 2028

Growth Rate CAGR of 14.8% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021-2028

Base Year 2021

No. of Pages 184

No. Tables 107

No. of Charts & Figures 77

Historical Data Available Yes

Segments Covered Type, Product Type, End User, and Geography

Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country Scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Request for sample PDF Copy of Medical Isolation Gowns Market Study at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00013742/

The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the medical isolation gowns market emphasizing on various parameters, such as market trends and opportunities, market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis of leading market players across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South and Central America, and Middle East Africa. It also includes the impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic across the regions.

Increasing Awareness Regarding Hospital Acquired Infections

Patients acquire hospital-acquired infections or healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) while receiving health services in a hospital or any other healthcare facility. Common pathogens, such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites, cause these infections. HAIs include catheter-associated urinary tract infections, surgical site infections (SSI), central line-associated bloodstream infections, ventilator-associated pneumonia, hospital-acquired pneumonia, and several other infections. Many surgical devices can act as HAI spreaders as well.

HAIs have high morbidity and mortality rate and they cost the healthcare system billions of dollars every year. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported that HAIs account for about 1.7 million infection cases and 99,000 deaths every year in American hospitals. Isolation gowns are mandatory to use during any medical procedures in healthcare facilities. They help prevent cross-contamination, transfer of body fluids, and any infection-causing microorganisms and penetration of liquids. Government agencies, such as the National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), closely monitor the infections that help prevent HAI and enhance patient safety. In the US, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) works toward reducing HAI cases. Furthermore, in Europe, the Healthcare-Associated Infections Surveillance Network (HAI-Net) monitors these infections in the region, and the function of the HAI-NET is managed and controlled by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). For instance, a survey, titled “awareness of HAIs amongst medical students in a tertiary care center,” reported that a total of 82% (out of 250) students were aware of HAIs.

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.

Get the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on Medical Isolation Gowns Market at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00013742

Based on type, the medical isolation gowns market is bifurcated into disposable and reusable. The disposable segment held a larger share of the market in 2021. However, the reusable segment is estimated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The disposable gowns are made of materials such as microfibre, ply laminate, spun bond meltblown (SMS), polypropylene, polyester, and polyethylene.

Disposable medical isolation gowns are fabricated by materials that give enhanced protection form liquid and fluid penetration. The gowns are pre-sterilized and can be used directly to provide complete protection from all kinds of fluid exposure in medical settings. The disposable gowns incur a higher cost to the hospitals as they get disposed after use. Under the disposable products category, disposable gown with cuff and disposable shirts are available. The hospitals generally prefer reusable gowns due to the rising demand and limited supply of products.

Medical Isolation Gowns Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Cardinal Health, Inc.; Medline Industries, LP; Leboo Healthcare Products Limited; Narang Medical Limited; Shanghai Medical Corporation; Mölnlycke Health Care AB; Advin Health Care; Dispotech S. r. L.; Standard Textile Co., Inc.; PRIONTEX; and Sara Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. are a few leading companies operating in the medical isolation gowns market.

Order a Copy of Medical Isolation Gowns Market Size, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00013742/

Browse Related Reports and get Sample copy

Hospital Gowns Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Surgical Gowns, Non-Surgical Gowns, and Patient Gowns), Risk Type (Minimal, Low, Moderate, and High), and Usability (Disposable and Reusable), and Geography

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMD00002294/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10144

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/medical-isolation-gowns-market

More Research: https://daulatguru.com/author/theinsightpartners/