Automotive Position Sensor Market Overview 2021-2026, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Automotive Position Sensor Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global automotive position sensor market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Automotive Position sensor stands for a device which detects and converts the movement of an object from its reference position into signals. In automobiles, these sensors enable the engine control modules (ECM) to identify the position of a component and act respective to the sensor signals. Automotive position sensors offer numerous benefits in automobiles, such as precision stage positioning of equipment, machine tool monitoring, low power consumption, high feature integration, etc.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-position-sensor-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The expanding automobile sector, coupled with the rising adoption of automotive position sensors for steering wheel positioning, automatic gear selection, throttle controlling, and managing vehicle stability, is primarily augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the growing replacement of reed and mechanical switches with these sensors in automotive shift selectors, seat positioning systems, seat belt buckle switches, etc., is also propelling the market on a global level. Apart from this, the rapid integration of position sensors with GPS-, AI-, and Internet-of-Things (IoT)-based automotive components has led to various product innovations that will continue to drive the market growth in the coming years.
Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3szF8kE
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Aptiv PLC
Continental AG
CTS Corporation
Delphi Automotive
Denso Corporation
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
Infineon Technologies AG
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
OMRON Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH
TE Connectivity Inc.
Texas Instruments Incorporated
Vishay Intertechnology
The report has segmented the market on the basis of channel, type, vehicle type, sale channel, application and geography.
Breakup by Type:
Multi-Axis
Angular
Linear
Others
Breakup by Vehicle Type:
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Breakup by Sales Channel:
Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)
Aftermarket
Breakup by Application:
Clutch, Brake and Accelerator Pedals
Engine
Transmission and Suspension
Gear Shifters
Chassis
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Report by IMARC Group:
Project Portfolio Management Market Report: https://bit.ly/2TIN6JE
BPO Business Analytics Market Report: https://bit.ly/3sEORHx
Business Analytics Market Report: https://bit.ly/3gbUAOA
E-Commerce Market Report: https://bit.ly/3cJCSjl
Messaging Security Market Report: https://bit.ly/3f8E95d
Smart Grid Security Market Report: https://bit.ly/36BrTXi
eDiscovery Market Report: https://bit.ly/2NJxEJF
Workforce Management Market Report: https://bit.ly/33ZQaFb
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here