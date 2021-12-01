Rehabilitation Robots Market Report 2021-26: Size, Share, Trends, Scope, Demand and Opportunity
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Rehabilitation Robots Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global rehabilitation robots market reached a value of US$ 1.05 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% during 2021-2026.
Rehabilitation robots are automated therapy machines that assist individuals in performing physical movements while interacting with their surroundings. These robots utilize input devices, sensors, and actuators to balance body weight and control motion, speed, direction, amplitude, coordination patterns, etc. Rehabilitation robots record movement data that is utilized by healthcare professionals to alter therapy intensity and provide quality care. Furthermore, they aim to deliver customized, task-oriented, prolonged, intensive, standardized, and repeatable training. As a result, rehabilitation robots are generally used for treating patients suffering from stroke, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injury (TBI), spinal cord injury, Parkinson’s disease, etc.
Market Trends
The rising geriatric population who are more prone to chronic medical conditions leading to complete or partial loss of body movements, is primarily driving the demand for rehabilitation robots. Additionally, the integration of voice-recognition algorithms to enhance the functionality and flexibility of the devices is also escalating the demand for these robots. Furthermore, the rapid incorporation of Internet-of-Things (IoT) with rehabilitation robotics to enable assessment and treatment of patients over the internet is also catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the growing investments by several manufacturers in developing lightweight products and integrating virtual reality (VR) and video games to improve patient motivation are further augmenting the market growth.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Bionik Laboratories Corp.
Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO)
Hocoma AG (DIH International Ltd.)
Kinova Inc.
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Midea Group) (ETR: KU2)
Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH)
Rehab-Robotics Company Limited
ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK)
Rex Bionics Ltd.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: SIE)
Tyromotion GmbH.
Breakup by Type:
Therapeutic Robots
Exoskeleton Robots
Assistive Robots
Others
Breakup by Patient Type:
Adult
Pediatric
Breakup by End User:
Rehabilitation Centers
Hospitals
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
