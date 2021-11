Celebrated Chef Rick Bayless “Smashed It” With Smashburger’s® New Signature Menu Item

Chef Rick Bayless "smashes it" in the kitchen and during his daily yoga practice. Smashburger's new signature Chorizo Cheeseburger by Chef Rick Bayless.

Partners + Napier Creative Supports Roll-Out of Chorizo Cheeseburger by Bayless

Rick Bayless is a natural fit for the ethos of the 'Smashed It' campaign. He not only smashes it in the kitchen, he smashes it wherever he goes and whatever he does.” — Rob Kottkamp, Chief Creative Officer, Partners + Napier

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, USA, November 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- After months of collaboration, Smashburgeris rolling out a spicy new menu item: the Chorizo Cheeseburger by Chef Rick Bayless. The introduction is being supported by new digital and point-of-sale ads under the “Smashed It” campaign umbrella that break the week of Nov. 29. The work was created by Smashburger’s agency of record Partners + Napier.The spot opens with tantalizing shots of the Chorizo Cheeseburger being held by the celebrated chef himself. One spot asks the question: “Could anything be more amazing than Chef Rick Bayless showing off Smashburger’s new Chorizo Cheeseburger?” The answer is revealed when the camera pans back to show a highly flexible Bayless, an avid yoga practitioner, doing a full-on split on his prep table.Bayless has long been known for his contemporary take on authentic Mexican cuisine, starting with two highly popular restaurants he opened in Chicago in the 1980s. His fame spread when he clinched the title on Bravo’s “Top Chef Masters” in 2009. He has since earned multiple Daytime Emmy Nominations for Best Culinary Host on his highly rated Public Television series: “Mexico–One Plate at a Time.” Along the way, he has also authored nine cookbooks, and opened seven restaurants, the most recent being a fast-casual eatery called Tortazo in New York and Chicago. Bayless has plans to take Tortazo nationwide with the backing of Jollibee Foods Corp., which owns a majority stake in Smashburger.“Our Jollibee connection sparked the idea to have Chef Rick Bayless create a signature burger for Smashburger that literally blends his passion for Mexican food with our 100 percent certified angus beef burgers,” said Scott Johnson, Head of Marketing at Smashburger and Jollibee North America. “Smashburger is all about elevating the burger experience with a culinary flair. Who has more flair than Rick Bayless?”In researching his background, the creative team at Partners + Napier readily agreed.“When we launched the ‘Smashed It’ creative platform in early 2020, we aimed to create moments for burger connoisseurs who ‘smashed it’ in their everyday accomplishments to celebrate with Smashburger,” said Rob Kottkamp, Chief Creative Officer at Partners + Napier. “Rick is a natural fit for the ethos of the campaign. Yes, he’s a great chef and a highly successful restauranteur. He’s also an author, TV host, writes and performs in plays, gardens spectacularly and throws unforgettable parties. The fact that he does the splits as part of his daily yoga routine is another fascinating facet of this amazing guy. He not only smashes it in the kitchen, he smashes it wherever he goes and whatever he does."Agency CreditsChief Creative Officer: Rob KottkampCreative Director: Scott AllenArt Director/Creative Supervisor: Rob WarcholCopywriter: Isabel DrukkerDirector Creative Resource, Project Manager: Melissa Smith:Editor: Matt SpaullColor: Parker BemetSound Design: Steve RallExecutive Producer: Danene DiCiccoGroup Account Director: Lisa FetkenhauerSenior Account Executive: Julia BensonAssoc. Director, Strategy: Ken WalkerDirector/Photographer: Neil BurgerAbout SmashburgerSmashburgeris a leading fast casual better burger restaurant known for its fresh, never frozen, Certified Angus Beefburgers that are smashed on the grill to sear in the juices and seal in the flavor. In addition to burgers, Smashburgeroffers grilled or crispy chicken sandwiches, turkey and black bean burgers, fresh salads, signature side items such as Brussels sprouts and SmashFries, and hand-spun shakes made with Häagen-Dazsice cream. Smashburgerbegan in 2007 in Denver, Colorado. There are currently more than 340 corporate and franchise restaurants operating in 38 states and nine countries. To learn more, visit www.smashburger.com About Partners + NapierPartners + Napier (partnersandnapier.com) is an integrated creative company that helps brands leave a mark on people, business, and culture. Ranked one of the Most Effective Agencies in North America by Effie Worldwide, the agency specializes in health and wellness, CPG food and beverage, restaurant, beverage alcohol, and B2B enterprise services spaces, proudly serving clients like Constellation Brands, MDLIVE, Corelle Brands, Highmark Health, Delta Vacations, Bausch & Lomb, Smashburger, and Xerox. The agency is a part of Project Worldwide, an independent global network of wholly owned agencies.

New Smashburger Chorizo Cheeseburger ad featuring Chef Rick Bayless.