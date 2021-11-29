National Sign Company Announces Shift to Right-Size Organization

/EIN News/ -- Denton, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kieffer | Starlite, a national sign company, has publicly announced their strategy to right-size its organization in response to the COVID pandemic. Celebrating its 65th anniversary this year, the company has always been a leader in industry innovation and manufacturing principles. The pandemic created the need for a revised strategic plan to consolidate and improve manufacturing operations. The outcome resulted in the company having two manufacturing facilities, and the remaining teams have successfully transitioned to a remote status. One facility is located at 609 Junction St, Mt Airy, NC 27030 and the other is at 3322 Washington Ave, Sheboygan, WI 53081.

The company has undergone many changes, resulting in both locations adopting lean manufacturing principles to optimize output and meet demand. Also, to ensure the processes, plant capabilities, and production methods result in the fabrication of the same product regardless of which plant it comes from. This has enabled the teams to improve efficiency and balance production loads to meet client deadlines based on capacity. Engineering teams also advise in any changes needed to fabricate the signs to ensure the most cost-effective shipping method.

Stacy Hale, Lean Manufacturing Supervisor in Mt. Airy, joined the team to actively train teams on lean methodologies as part of their manufacturing strategy. Hale is critical to the company’s mission to deliver top-quality products at the best value within the sign industry. Lean manufacturing has many benefits that reduce waste, material efficiencies, and cost savings that directly benefit their customers.

Mount Airy, North Carolina, the southeastern operation, also broke ground this month after several permitting delays on a 21,000 square feet expansion for their main facility. This includes the addition of two new loading docks and a shop layout redesign to accommodate channel letter and thermoforming equipment housed in the main facility.

“This was a year-long evaluation for our company to review operations and determine the best way to shift and evolve as a result of the pandemic. While several changes have been challenging for our company to go through, the result is the creation of a stronger company that can sustain for another 65 years and beyond,” states Kelly David, Marketing Manager for Kieffer Starlite.

###

For more information about Kieffer | Starlite, contact the company here:



Kieffer | Starlite

Kelly David

214-418-6565

kdavid@kiefferstarlite.com

Kieffer | Starlite

3322 Washington Ave,

Sheboygan, WI 53081

Email: Marketing@kiefferstarlite.com

Kelly David