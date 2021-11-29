Firefighting Aircraft Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Firefighting aircraft are specially designed aircraft, which are used for water bombing and sprinkling water at uncontrollable fire locations

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Firefighting aircraft are specially designed aircraft, which are used for water bombing and sprinkling water at uncontrollable fire locations. These aircraft are designed to store huge amount of water of fire retardant chemical during flight and spread them at specified locations to control the fire from spreading further. Increase in forest & industrial fire incidents at different locations has enabled aircraft manufacturers to develop and introduce advanced firefighting aircraft to tackle such incidents, which eventually leads to growth of the market across the globe. Moreover, with advancements in technology followed by the need for efficient aircraft, firefighter aircraft manufacturers have manufactured and converted existing aircraft & helicopter lineup in such a way that they can be used as firefighter aircraft. For instance, during the Amazon forest fire in 2019, Brazil modified its C-130 Hercules aircraft into water bombers, and tens of thousands of military personnel were deployed to the Amazon in an effort to combat the fires in 2019.

Major Market Players:

• AeroVironment, Inc.

• Airbus SE

• Bombardier

• Coulson Aircrane LTD.

• Kaman Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• SAAB

• ShinMaywa Industries Ltd.

• Textron Inc.

• Viking Air Ltd.

In addition, factors such as use of general aircraft to extinguish wildfire and increase in fire-related incidents in the oil & gas industry supplements growth of the market by increasing demand for efficient firefighting aircraft. Moreover, delayed delivery of aircraft and high capital requirement creates barrier for growth of the market. However, entering into contract & agreements for long-term business opportunities and incorporation of new technologies to put out fire is expected to create ample opportunities for growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global firefighting aircraft market is segmented into type, service provider, max. takeoff weight, water capacity, and region. By type, the market is segmented into fixed wing and multi-rotor. By service provider, it is segmented into firefighting organizations and military. By max. takeoff weight, the global market has been segmented into below 50,000 kg and above 50,000 kg. By water capacity, it is segmented into less than 5,000 ltr, 5,000 - 10,000 ltr, and more than 10,000 ltr. By region, the global market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA0.

In addition, companies have carried out developments toward introducing aircraft, which are intended for firefighters, which also creates a positive impact on growth of the market across the globe. For instance, in June, 2021, Airbus started development of A400M aircraft, which is expected to soon be used as fire-fighting aircraft. In addition, in May, 2021, Airbus launched H215 helicopter, which has the capability to operate continuously in all working environments and can operate 365 days a year. Such developments & product offerings create lucrative opportunities for growth of the market across the globe.

Governments & fire departments across the globe create a demand for efficient firefighting solutions, owing to rise in concerns regarding forest fires as well as due to industrial mishap, which costs much to governments and local residents. Firefighting aircraft are made to order product lines, which are mostly built as per demand along with signed contracts and agreements. Commencement of firefighter aircraft solutions is expected to be carried out through contracts and agreements between end users and developers, which creates a positive impact on growth of the market in the longer run. These contracts mention a timely and efficient service to be delivered in need and a fixed payment is paid in return to services, which keeps both contract holders attached to the contract. These contracts and agreements are associated with long-term business opportunities with end users. Market participants need to focus on winning contracts and agreements to gain a competitive advantage in the global market, thus creating a wider scope for growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This study presents analytical depiction of the global firefighting aircraft market analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

• The overall firefighting aircraft market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

• The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global firefighting aircraft market with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current firefighting aircraft market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

