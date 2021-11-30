New York City’s Own SKYFACTOR Returns to Legendary Venue The Bitter End Saturday December 4th
EINPresswire.com/ -- After two very long years away from the New York City music scene, rock-pop veterans SKYFACTOR returns to one of Manhattan’s most legendary venues, The Bitter End. Having hosted such iconic artists as Bob Dylan, Billy Joel and Lady Gaga, SKYFACTOR is proud to grace this celebrated stage once again, on Saturday December 4th at 9:30pm.
Renowned rocker Chip Z’Nuff gushes “Skyfactor is the perfect entrée of classic pop mixed with a dash of sugar to revitalize your palette.” IndieShark called their most recent album A Thousand Sounds “a treasure chest of musical might”, praising the band’s “boundless grooves and extraordinary melodies.” Even longtime fan Dr. Ruth Westheimer (!) recently proclaimed that “if you listen to Skyfactor, you will have good sex for the rest of your life!” Now how can you argue with that?
A year into promoting A Thousand Sounds, which features guest vocalist Dan Avidan (Ninja Sex Party, Game Grumps YouTube star), just like the rest of the world the band members found themselves in quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With no other choice but to dig deep and begin writing new music, lead vocalist Bob Ziegler, guitar/bass brothers Jon and Cliff Rubin, and drummer Jason Taylor found themselves re-energized with a more mature, updated sound and even deeper level of songwriting.
SKYFACTOR is eager to premiere many of these brand-new songs at The Bitter End on December 4th, one of which is entitled “Hey Adam” and serves as the theme song to the film Finding Sandler, which is slated for streaming distribution in 2022. The band will also close out the night with their annual tradition of paying homage to a musical influence who has passed on recently, complete with special guests and more surprises.
The Bitter End is located at 147 Bleecker St. (bet. Thompson & LaGuardia) in the heart of Greenwich Village. Showtime is 9:30pm (doors at 9) and tickets are $15, with reserved seats available *now* at www.bitterend.com through VenuePilot. Proof of vaccination required in accordance with NYC law.
All of SKYFACTOR’s music can be found on iTunes, CDBaby and Amazon, as well as Spotify, Apple Music and Google Play. Reviews, tour dates, new merch and plenty of music videos can be found at www.skyfactormusic.com.
