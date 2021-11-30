New Charity Token MCXVII is Creating a Charitable Community

MCXVII Community Charity Token Will Create Assistance to Veterans, Education, and Homeless Population Through a Rewards Driven System

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- While there are a number of new tokens coming to exchange each day, there are few designed to create real change such as the MCXVII token. This charity community-driven token is seeking to help tens of thousands of lives using the innovative power of the blockchain.A Truly Decentralized, Trusted Charity CoinThe MCXVII token is protected on the Binance blockchain to ensure trust and tracking of all funds. To ensure maximum integrity, the process is validated through a random set of validators. Finally, the MCXVII community will work together to determine the direction of the implementation of funds. There is no central controlling authority. This ensures that the community provides assistance where they feel that it is needed most.How MCXVII Token Works: Reward, Burn, DonateWhile there is lots of interest from people looking to provide charitable assistance, the MCXVILL token also uses a reward system to help incentivize increased participation in the project.To help maintain the value of the MCXVII, a set amount of tokens will be burned over time. This will ensure that the token remains deflationary.Ultimately, the goal is to use the transactions charges raised by the use of the token to donate to specified causes that will be determined by the community.The development has engineered the MCXVII token to not only provide low transaction fees to spur its use, but they have also created a long-term roadmap to ensure the lasting viability of the project.Over $50,000 in Donations So FarWhile MCXVII token project is still in its infancy, the project has already contributed over $50,000 to three charitable organizations.● Hopeless No More - Hopeless no More is a charity that supports veterans who are suffering from PTSD. So far, the project has raised over $10,000 for the charity.● Honor Air Chatt - Honor Air Chatt is a veterans charity that provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for veterans to visit the nation’s capital. So far, the project has raised over $14,000 for this charity.● Instrumentsnabottle.com - INAB is a charitable organization that helps at-risk school programs by supporting the arts. So far, the project has raised over $28,000 for this charity.As the MCXVII project grows, more charities will be added. The community will be the ultimate authority to decide which charities will be supported.How to Buy the MCXVII TokenThere are a number of ways that you can currently buy the MCXVII Token:● Purchase BNB and buy the token on Pancake Swap - You can purchase of your use your BNB coins and buy the MCXVII token on Pancakeswap.● Purchase BNB and buy the token on PooCoin - You can purchase of your use your BNB coins and buy the MCXVII token on Poocoin.● Purchase on Binance.com and Binance.us - In the United States, you can purchase MCXVII tokens on Binance.us. Outside the U.S., you can buy MCXVII tokens at Binance.com.Learn More about MCXVIITo learn more about the MCXVII charity token and get the latest token development news & updates, visit the project’s official website at mcxviicoin.com