Today is Explorer Chick's $5,000 Trip Giveaway
Join Explorer Chick on Tuesday November 30, at 9pm EST, as we Virtual Party down for an hour Facebook Event.UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Explorer Chick Adventure Co. hosts its 6th Annual Virtual Party + $5000 Trip Giveaway on Facebook on November 30, at 9 pm EST. It's an hour full of contests, games, prizes, and Explorer Chick's signature "SHE-nanigans!"
The party will take place in an event within Explorer Chick's Facebook Page, and everyone is invited to join and partake in the virtual activities. In addition to the $5,000 Trip Giveaway being awarded at the end of the party, other prizes will be awarded before and during the party. The prize line-up consists of Bedrock Sandals, granola from Grandola Granola, coffee from Hikers Brew, Kula Cloths, sunglasses from Maho Shades, a complete merino wool base-layer set from Minus 33, and gift cards from Outdoor Pantry.
Established in 2014, Explorer Chick is empowering women to live their best lives through the shared experience of outdoor adventure travel tours. They provide exciting itineraries to global destinations, a supportive adventure-loving community, uncommon experiences, and signature SHE-nanigans. This party is a chance for anyone to meet the team, learn more about Explorer Chick, and be inspired by other bold women ready to take on epic adventures around the world.
To join the 2021 Explorer Chick Virtual Party, RSVP to the Facebook Event at https://www.facebook.com/events/364408865438410, and register for a chance to win the $5,000 Trip Giveaway at https://explorerchick.com/explorer-chick-trip-giveaway-registration/. To learn more about Explorer Chick Adventure Co., visit www.explorerchick.com.
