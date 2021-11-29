Submit Release
News Search

There were 534 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,345 in the last 365 days.

Public meetings to discuss potential stocking of hybrid striped bass into Caballo Reservoir

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Public contact, Information Center: (888) 248-6866 Media contact, Tristanna Bickford: (505) 476-8027 tristanna.bickford@state.nm.us

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, NOV. 29, 2021:

Public meetings to discuss potential stocking of hybrid striped bass into Caballo Reservoir

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, News Release, NOV. 29, 2021: Public meetings to discuss potential stocking of hybrid striped bass into Caballo Reservoir

SANTA FE – The Department is hosting two public meetings to discuss the potential stocking of hybrid striped bass. The Department is considering stocking hybrid striped bass into Caballo Reservoir to provide a new sportfishing opportunity. Hybrid striped bass are a popular sport fish in neighboring states. They grow rapidly and can attain weights in excess of 10 pounds. During the meetings, fisheries biologists will provide background information on the proposal and answer questions from attendees.

The virtual meetings are scheduled for:

Comments can be provided by mail: New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, Attn: Warmwater Fisheries Biologist, 2715 Northrise Drive, Las Cruces, NM 88011; by email: dgf-fisheries-management-comment@state.nm.us; or in person at the meeting(s) listed above.

###

NM Game & Fish2021-11-29T15:17:16-07:00

You just read:

Public meetings to discuss potential stocking of hybrid striped bass into Caballo Reservoir

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.