New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Public contact, Information Center: (888) 248-6866 Media contact, Tristanna Bickford: (505) 476-8027 tristanna.bickford@state.nm.us

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, NOV. 29, 2021:

Public meetings to discuss potential stocking of hybrid striped bass into Caballo Reservoir

SANTA FE – The Department is hosting two public meetings to discuss the potential stocking of hybrid striped bass. The Department is considering stocking hybrid striped bass into Caballo Reservoir to provide a new sportfishing opportunity. Hybrid striped bass are a popular sport fish in neighboring states. They grow rapidly and can attain weights in excess of 10 pounds. During the meetings, fisheries biologists will provide background information on the proposal and answer questions from attendees.

The virtual meetings are scheduled for:

Comments can be provided by mail: New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, Attn: Warmwater Fisheries Biologist, 2715 Northrise Drive, Las Cruces, NM 88011; by email: dgf-fisheries-management-comment@state.nm.us; or in person at the meeting(s) listed above.

