CENNZnet Announces Token Bridge for Major Blockchain Networks

/EIN News/ -- Auckland, NZ, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CENNZnet, a consumer-oriented blockchain project, has announced the introduction of its Token Bridge features. These will enable greater interoperability between the project’s Dapp platform and the rest of the blockchain ecosystem. Users will be able to easily transfer their assets from Ethereum into the CENNZnet ecosystem and enjoy the benefits of a user-first approach to Web3.







Nicole Upchurch, who leads the team at CENNZnet, explained: "We are constructing several token bridges, so that people can interact with CENNZnet from other blockchains like Ethereum and Cardano. It gives our network a lot more flexibility and means people can easily transfer their assets."

As the world’s only native, permissionless, user-first blockchain, CENNZnet is confident that the new bridge will also be a boon to developers who now wish to build on the network. Its Dapp platform counts on ready-made solutions such as plug-and-play runtime modules, point-and-click NFTs, a doughnut protocol, and a dual token economy that solves the gas fee problems that currently hinder other popular protocols. These have a strong appeal to teams who are looking for a quick and easy way to deploy their ideas.

The bridge announcement comes along with other important developments for the CENNZnet ecosystem. Recently, the project launched an important grant program to empower new ideas and has continued celebrating hackathons for developers who wish to dive deep into Dapps. CENNZnet will also be announcing strategic partnerships in the near future.

About CENNZnet

CENNZnet is a public blockchain and Decentralised Application platform that puts great user experience first and is part of the Centrality ecosystem. It supplies startups with the tools and resources that they will need to build a blockchain DApp including wallet, identity, exchange, messaging.

