Project N95 urges high-filtration masks as Omicron variant emerges
Project N95 reiterates the need to wear high-filtration face coverings to protect from surging cases of COVID-19 across the US, including the Omicron variant.
Consumers are confused about which mask to wear, where to buy it, and how much to pay. With substandard masks, consumers are potentially jeopardizing their own health and throwing away their money”BROOKLYN, NY, USA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project N95 on Monday reiterated the need for consumers to wear high-filtration face coverings to protect themselves from surging cases of COVID-19 across the US, alongside the emergence of the Omicron variant. Recent media reports have highlighted the increased need for supply chain authentication, as many masks being sold commercially are proving to be counterfeit, substandard or sold using false claims.
NIOSH (The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health)-approved N95 respirators are the gold standard in protection. Masks designated as ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials) Levels 1-3 are also rigorously checked and authenticated. Since NIOSH is focused on occupational hazards, as of now, there is no NIOSH approved child’s mask.
“Consumers are confused about which mask to wear, where to buy it, and how much to pay. With substandard masks, consumers are potentially unknowingly jeopardizing their own health and throwing away their hard earned money,” said Project N95 Executive Director Anne Miller.
“The absence of US government oversight of claims of filtration quality other than for the NIOSH and ASTM authorized coverings has led to widespread confusion about quality,” Miller added. All KN95 masks are not bad, but it is hard for the average consumer to tell the difference.
COVID-19 cases have jumped some 50% in recent weeks in some areas of the country and public health officials fear even higher rates of infection following the Thanksgiving holidays with high rates of travel and gatherings. In recent days, a new variant, Omicron, has been discovered in countries around the world. Not enough is known yet about the efficacy of vaccines, nor the likely intensity of the infection.
Project N95 is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing access for affordable and authenticated personal protective equipment and COVID-19 tests. Project N95 offers masks via its marketplace [https://shop.projectn95.org/] that have passed rigorous tests and supply chain authentication. N95 respirators on the marketplace sell for as little as 58 cents per unit. Project N95 has also given more than 2 million units of PPE to healthcare workers and community organizations across the country that provide masks for free to those in need.
About Project N95
Project N95 protects communities and the people who live and work in them by providing equitable access to the resources they need to stay safe through the COVID-19 pandemic. As a leading rapid response nonprofit organization created in response to the pandemic, Project N95 has delivered more than 12 million units of personal protective equipment since May 2020, becoming the National Clearinghouse for critical PPE and diagnostic tests. Visit www.projectn95.org to learn more or to volunteer.
