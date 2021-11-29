SAG-PM (TM) version 1.1.6 release now supports NIST SP 800-161-r2 suppply chain standards
A new SAG-PM (TM) data sheet makes it easy to compare SAG-PM (TM) to other C-SCRM and SBOM product offerings
This release of SAG-PM (TM) includes important upgrades to enhance user friendliness and expands support for NIST supply chain standards, SP 800-161-r2”WESTFIELD, MA, USA, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reliable Energy Analytics, LLC (REA™) announces release 1.1.6 of the SAG-PM™, supply chain risk assessment solution supporting NIST Cybersecurity Supply Chain Risk Management (C-SCRM) standards, SP 800-161-r2 and the NTIA SBOM standards for both SPDX and CycloneDX. This version of SAG-PM™ includes the enhanced product security features found in SP 800-161-r2, scheduled for final publication in early 2022. This release also includes several important improvements and features:
• Updated Evidence Viewer Tool with enhanced ease of use features
• Full support for SPDX SBOM generation in SPDX Tag Value format, based on binary analysis or zip file contents, to support legacy application SBOM creation
• Full support for SPDX Tag Value and JSON formats for consumption purposes, needed for a NIST compliant C-SCRM/SBOM risk assessment
• Full support for CycloneDX XML and JSON formats for consumption purposes, needed for a NIST compliant C-SCRM/SBOM risk assessment
• New touchless vendor product onboarding process, minimizes customer effort to bring on a new product and or vendor into the SAG-PM Vendor Database.
• Complete support for the open-source, free to use, Vendor Response File (VRF) XML schema used by software vendors to communicate evidence data required during a NIST C-SCRM compliant risk assessment, following SP 800-161-r2 best practice
• Complete support for the open-source, free to use, Vulnerability Disclosure Report (VDR) XML schema
• Ability for software vendors to create baseline VDR’s based the results of a NIST NVD vulnerability search for each component listed in an SBOM, providing customers with the assurance that each SBOM component was sufficiently researched for potential vulnerabilities
• A new SAG-PM™ Data Sheet showing mappings of SAG-PM™ functionality to known industry standards, i.e., NIST Cybersecurity Framework V1.1, NIST C-SCRM, SP 800-161-r2, NERC CIP-013-1, NERC CIP-010-3 and the North American Transmission Forum (NATF) Security Assessment Model. This data sheet makes it easy for software vendors and consumers to compare SAG-PM™ to product offerings from other vendors of C-SCRM + SBOM solutions.
• Simplified submission of evidence data to the SAG-CTR™, Community Trust Registry™, where software consumers register their trust in software products as a means to communicate with other software consumers
• Enhanced evidence collection methods to store information required by a NIST C-SCRM risk assessment. Evidence data may be presented to auditors and other as a complete package of evidence produced during a risk assessment activity, associated with a single unique transaction Identifier.
• Integration of the latest NIST NVD REST api requiring the use of an apikey.
SAG-PM™ version 1.1.6 will be available for download beginning 12/1/2021. Interested parties may request a time limited trial version of SAG-PM™ by submitting a request on REA’s contact form at https://reliableenergyanalytics.com/contact-us
