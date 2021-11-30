The 1988 Massacre of Over 30,000 Political Prisoners in Iran

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): has tried to erase all traces and evidence of the massacre. These attempts have gone hand in hand with the mullahs’ well-oiled misinformation campaign to demonize the MEK in order to tarnish the veracity of its claims.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Last week, members of the MEK, who are among the few survivors of the 1988 massacre, testified in an Albanian court. They provided gut-wrenching personal accounts of the regime’s brutality and Noury’s role in the prisons.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): show a culture of impunity among the regime’s insiders. The international community’s failure to hold the perpetrators of the 1988 massacre accountable has resulted in systematic impunity in Iran.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): He confessed, for example – although proudly – that in the 1980s, he was undoubtedly part of the Iranian regime’s judiciary and prison system, which ruthlessly silenced dissent and engaged in systematic torture.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI):Such propaganda serves a practical purpose, which is to justify the regime’s past and present crimes against the MEK while paving the way for more massacres and terrorism against them in the future.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): anti-MEK propaganda was so pitifully out of touch with reality that the judge stopped him at one point and asked him to abstain from using profanities against the MEK.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI): reported that Noury even went far as to claim that the victims’ belongings that their families showed to the court are fake. Thus, he insulted the families of victims.