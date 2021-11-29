Petromin Fuels: "Ready to be the leading fuel network in the region”
Petromin’s state-of-the-art gas stations support innovative servicesJEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petromin Fuels has created a state-of-the-art fuel station network in the Kingdom with an aim towards enhancing customer experience, supported by innovative automotive services.
At Petromin fuel stations, we have created a one-stop destination for vehicle owners, allowing them to avail a range of facilities including Refueling, Fleet Refueling, oil change, battery services, tire balancing, car wash and electromechanical car services.
To make the experience harmonious and worthwhile customers can enjoy a cup of coffee, or shop for daily groceries at the convenience store.
Customers can also find leading international food and coffee brands across all fuel station forecourts.
Expanding on Petromin Fuel’s vision, Petromin Fuel CEO, Mansoor Ahmad Rana said, “Today Petromin fuel has a solid foundation in place as we outperform the industry sales average by 3.3 times across the network. This unprecedented performance reflects customer’s confidence in Petromin as a leading fuel brand of choice.
Today Petromin’s network is 170 Stations strong, spread across the Saudi Arabia & Egypt. By 2025, we plan to be the leading fuel station chain in the region by having 500 plus gas stations across KSA and 400 plus across Egypt. Petromin stations are built in line with Kingdom’s vision to have high quality, safe and modern gas stations network to efficiently serve the larger needs of the customers.
Petromin Fuels is pursuing its strategic priorities with a strong sense of responsibility. We are ensuring a strong alliance to Saudi Arabia’s vision 2030 in terms of our contribution to economy, environment and most importantly our people. As we carry on our expansion journey to be a world class, customer centric, profitable organization, our people continue to be central to everything we do. We are investing in people development and ensuring best workplace safety practices.”
The various services offered by the group underpins their concentration on three verticals of business: oil lubricants, fuel retail stations and car sales & aftersales.
As a pioneer, Petromin was one of the first companies in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East to obtain ISO Certification in May 2003. In addition, Petromin has upgraded its Quality Management System (QMS) by implementing the latest versions of ISO 9001 Standards and was recently re-certified to ISO 9001:2008, in April 2014, after an extensive audit done by the certification body.
Furthermore, Petromin has fully equipped Quality Control and Analytical Laboratories located at Jeddah and Riyadh for testing new and used lube oils and greases under the supervision of qualified and experienced chemists.
With more than 5,000 employees, Petromin also exports its products to over 40 countries in the GCC, Middle East, Africa and Asia and is an industry leader today with an unmatched reputation for the highest quality products and services in the industry.
