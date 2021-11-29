Giving Tuesday: Tenacious Texas Mom Fights Food Insecurity and the Pandemic by Feeding the Homeless Every Sunday

Feeding the Homeless Hoodies4Healing.com Serving the Community Houston's Hoodies4Healing Feeding the Homeless

“The holidays are the absolute best time to be a blessing. So many people are struggling silently — giving and helping others, help people smile. Makes them feel loved and not alone.”” — Rose Mary Tucker

CYPRESS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rose Mary Tucker has been impacting her community by doing the Lord’s work for some time now. Ms. Tucker is a tenacious, high-powered philanthropist who is showing no signs of slowing down, and the homeless and needy of Houston are grateful for her efforts.

“Giving Tuesday” is the Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the United States, defined as a global generosity movement. This day unleashes the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. Ms. Tucker’s Hoodies4Healing Foundation exemplifies giving in every aspect of the word. Hoodies4Healing is honored to serve the downtrodden, less fortunate members of society with spiritual and physical food. Every Sunday in downtown Houston, members of this dedicated ministry graciously serve hot meals. Rose Mary is on a mission, and she is laser-focused on stomping out hunger in her community. Hundreds of men, women, and children are fed and can get a free haircut to brighten their outer appearance.

An earlier report from KHOU 11 this year revealed some dire statistics for Houston and the surrounding areas; 3,055 people were living without homes. About half of them were living in shelters (1,545), and the other half (1,510) were living without shelter. “One in seven homeless people in the Houston-area counties said they're in the position they're in due to COVID-19,” according to the 2021 Coalition for the Homeless Survey. Rose Mary and her team are ready to show a little compassion this holiday season by filling the gap of food insecurity in the Lone Star state.

Hoodies4Healing Foundation is a 501(c)(3) faith-filled powerhouse organization, helping humanity heal. The Hoodies4Healing Foundation constructed a GoFundMe page to give generous donors an avenue to support without making a purchase. Donations will also buy shoes, socks, undergarments, personal care items, etc.

Get involved today by sending a donation to Blessties Boutique 18039 Fm 529 Rd. Suite D Cypress TX 77433. For more information and to make your donation, go to: www.Hoodies4Healing.com or Phone: 281-463-2537 or Email: Hoodies4Healing@gmail.com.

