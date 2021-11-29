Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts Appoints LeAnne M. Srb as District Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts appointed LeAnne M. Srb of Papillion as District Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District (Douglas County).

 

Srb, 47, has worked as a District Court Referee in Douglas County since 2017.  In this capacity, she handles cases related to child support, medical support, and spousal support, as well as State and private contempt matters regarding non-compliance with District Court orders.  Srb also worked for Douglas County as an Assistant Public Defender from 1999 to 2017, where she represented persons charged with felony and misdemeanor offenses in Douglas County District Court and County Court.

 

Srb holds a B.A. in Pre-Law from the College of Saint Mary and a Juris Doctor from the Creighton University School of Law.  She is a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association and the Omaha State Bar Association. 

 

Srb is being appointed to the Fourth Judicial District to fill one of the two vacancies created by the retirements of Gregory M. Schatz and Thomas A. Otepka.

      

