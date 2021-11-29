Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Appoints Molly B. Keane as District Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts appointed Molly B. Keane of Elkhorn as District Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District (Douglas County).

Keane, 46, has worked as a Deputy County Attorney in the Douglas County Attorney’s Office since 2005. In that role, she has supervised a team of attorneys in general prosecution of all felony offenses. She has also supervised the Child Victim/Sexual Assault Unit, leading a team of specially trained attorneys in the prosecution of all felony crimes against children and all sexually based offenses. From 2001 to 2004, Keane was an Assistant District Attorney in the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts. During her career, Keane has gained extensive trial experience having tried over 125 jury trials.

Keane holds a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics and Psychology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, graduating with the distinction of being a Superior Scholar. She also holds a Juris Doctor from Boston College Law School. She is a member of the Massachusetts Bar Association, Nebraska Bar Association, Omaha Bar Association, and National District Attorneys Association. Keane is also a member of the Nebraska County Attorneys Association and has served on its Board of Directors since 2018.

Keane has been honored with the Kids First Award by Project Harmony in recognition of her service to children in the community. She has volunteered with several community organizations and served on many statewide teams such as the Child and Maternal Death Review Team and Nebraska Human Trafficking Taskforce.

Keane is being appointed to the Fourth Judicial District to fill one of the two vacancies created by the retirements of Gregory M. Schatz and Thomas A. Otepka.

###