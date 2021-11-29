Channing Tatum's Magic Mike Live to Debut U.S. Tour in Nashville in April 2022
Scene from a performance of Magic Mike Live, coming to Nashville April 2022. Photo by Jerry Metellus.
Location for the Magic Mike Live performances in Nashville - the world's largest Spiegeltent, christened “The Arcadia.”
We agonized about where to launch the tour, and while there were many worthy candidates, Nashville rose to the top. We simply can’t wait for Music City to see this groundbreaking new production.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot on the heels of the announcement of Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the upcoming third film of the iconic franchise, Channing Tatum and the entire team behind Magic Mike Live are thrilled to announce that Magic Mike Live after breaking box office records from Las Vegas to London, Berlin to Sydney, is launching a multi-year, North American tour that will have its world premiere in downtown Nashville, Tennessee on April 6, 2022. Tickets start at just $49 and are on sale now at MMLTour.com.
— Executive Producer of Magic Mike Live, Vincent Marini.
“With the new film and our new series Finding Magic Mike premiering on HBOMax in December, we decided this was the perfect time to bring our special brand of magic to cities across North America. We agonized for close to a year about where to launch the tour and while there were many worthy candidates, Nashville, Tennessee rose to the top. We simply can’t wait for Music City to see this groundbreaking new production,” said Executive Producer, Vincent Marini.
Conceived and co-directed by Channing Tatum, Magic Mike Live is a thrilling, sexy, live dance and acrobatic spectacular based on the hit movies Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL. Magic Mike Live will begin its strictly limited run in a brand-new, custom-built venue in the heart of Nashville before heading to Miami in Fall of 2022 and then on to major cities throughout North America. Equal parts empowering and exhilarating, Magic Mike Live is one of the most unique, immersive live-entertainment experiences in the world.
While the production for the US Tour is all-new, Magic Mike Live has already wowed over 1,000,000 guests worldwide and has been a fixture on major television shows such as Ellen, The Today Show, This Is Us and The Late Show with James Cordon, in addition to inspiring a new television series on HBO MAX, Finding Magic Mike, which was filmed in Las Vegas over the summer and debuts on December 16.
Not only will the touring production incorporate all the best features of the other productions around the world, it will also perform in a one-of-a-kind pop-up venue that the Magic Mike Live team has dreamt up specifically for the tour. In cooperation with Het Spiegelpaleis in Belgium, the production has created the world’s largest Spiegeltent, christened “The Arcadia.” Named after the mythical utopia, The Arcadia is a beautiful, two story, fully customized, 600-seat venue with a glass lobby, custom bars and an indoor/outdoor lounge where every seat, every finish, every detail has been meticulously curated by Channing Tatum and the Magic Mike Live creative team.
The new tour will also feature a custom curated cocktail experience created in collaboration with Singani63 and academy award winning director Steven Soderbergh, director of Magic Mike. “The versatility of Singani63 allows us to create a cocktail experience that tracks with MAGIC MIKE LIVE as you watch it, so that your taste buds follow the story along with your eyeballs,” said Soderbergh. “It’s another part of what makes the show so unique, and it’s an ABSOLUTE COINCIDENCE that I am connected to both brands.”
Meet & Greet: A $60 VIP Meet & Greet add-on is available with any ticket purchase and includes a glass of bubbly, a souvenir program, a VIP Lanyard and a chance to meet and mingle with select members of the cast immediately following the show.
COVID-19 Safety Measures: Magic Mike Live has been operating successfully around the world and will continue to follow all local, state and national guidelines and best practices in place at the time of the performance.
Magic Mike Live – The Tour is produced by Free Association, Steven Soderbergh, Greg Jacobs and Nick Wechsler in association with Vincent Marini, Michael Cohl, Bruce Robert Harris and Jack W. Batman, Eric Kuhn, Richard Winkler, Dawn Smalberg, and ZKM Media.
MAGIC MIKE LIVE - The Tour
Magic Mike Live - The Tour begins performances April 6, 2022. Tickets are on sale through June 26 and can be purchased through AXS.com.
Magic Mike Live - The Tour will perform a 90-minute show nightly (dark Monday/Tuesday) at 7pm with additional shows at 9:30pm Thursday-Saturday and afternoon shows at 4:30pm on the weekends. Tickets start at $49 plus taxes & fees and can be purchased on MMLTour.com or by calling 1-866-633-0195.
