A Pickleball Sports Bar Operated by Volli Entertainment Group Announces Marysville, WA Location

Volli, a pickleball sports bar, is coming to Marysville, WA in summer 2022

We are very excited to bring the Marysville community a family-friendly venue with great food and games for folks of all ages. There isn’t anything like this in Snohomish County or Washington State.” — Allan Jones

MARYSVILLE, SNOHOMISH, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volli Entertainment Group announced the opening of its second pickleball sports bar in Washington. This one will be in Marysville, Washington. This innovative indoor facility will open its doors to the community in summer-2022. There is plenty of space for corporate team outings, church groups, and sports teams of any size. Located at 9315 State Avenue in Marysville, the 22,000 square feet of indoor space is ideal for entertainment all year long. Volli will offer leagues, lessons, tournaments, and individual memberships.

“We are very excited to bring the Marysville community a family-friendly venue with great food and games for folks of all ages. There isn’t anything like this in Snohomish County or anywhere in Washington State, and we’re thrilled to expand to other locations around the United States.” – Allan Jones – President of Volli Entertainment Group.

Volli Marysville is expected to be the place for both competitive and non-competitive pickleball, golf simulators, shuffleboard, darts, an arcade, cornhole and more. Along with a delicious fresh food menu, Volli will serve high-end cocktails, a plethora of beers on tap, and an excellent selection of wine.

Volli Entertainment Group is based in Charleston, SC USA.

Visit us at http://vollimarysville.com for more information on this location.