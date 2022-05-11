212Quest Announces the European Gothic Bus Travel Adventure
EINPresswire.com/ -- 212Quest is inviting travel and treasure hunt lovers to participate in the European Gothic Bus travel quest adventure. The quest, which is open to participants from all over the world, is an opportunity for people to have fun and learn more about the tourist attraction sites they are visiting.
Travelers will explore the Gothic delights of Europe as they journey through the chocolate capital of the world, the famous city of love, the center of cologne, and bask in the evening colors of sunsets across 10 different tourists destinations.
“We are delighted to announce the European Gothic bus tour for travel lovers, as it provides an opportunity for travelers to not only see new places. But to also interact with locals, learn new things and broaden their traveling knowledge. So if you are a big fan of travel, goth, and adventure, then this quest is for you, ” says Avi for 212Quest.
This unforgettable 10-day Gothic European will have participants solve puzzles, complete challenges, and find clues that help them rediscover the beauty of middle age arts – including getting lost in the most Gothic cathedral in the world, Notre Dame.
In addition to the treasure hunt games, participants also stand a chance of getting 100%, 50%, or a 25% refund of their participatory fee when they win the first, second, and third-place position in the travel quest.
Interested participants should visit https://212quest.com/ for more information about the Gothic European bus travel quest adventure.
About Us
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then our travel adventure quests might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
