Crescent Managed Office Building in Las Colinas Earns BOMA International TOBY Award

DALLAS, TX, US, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crescent Property Services LLC (Crescent) announces that an office property managed by Crescent, 511 East John Carpenter Freeway, earned the International Building Owners and Managers Association’s (BOMA) The Outstanding Building of the Year (TOBY) award during BOMA’s International Conference held in Boston last month.

511 East John Carpenter Freeway, owned by Codina Partners and managed by Crescent, earned the BOMA Dallas Lone Star Industry Excellence Awards held in March and the Southwest Region TOBY Awards in April, qualifying the property to compete for the international award for buildings with 100,000 – 249,999 square feet. The seven-story, 164,299-square-foot building is located in Las Colinas. The Energy Star-benchmarked building features a conferencing facility, fitness center, on-site deli and controlled access security, as well as improved health and safety measures to help manage COVID-19.

During the pandemic, 511 East John Carpenter Freeway modified building systems to capture and kill germs and viruses, earning platinum certification from Haven Diagnostics and being rated in the top five percent of healthiest buildings in Dallas Fort Worth and the United States. Crescent implemented aggressive protective measures to protect health and safety of customers, including a double air filtration system and virus-killing UV lighting in HVAC systems. Common areas are equipped with Nanoseptic sleeves and spray designed to capture and kill germs. Ionic Air cleaning systems were added to elevator cabs.

The TOBY awards, which reward excellence in building management and recognize quality in commercial real estate buildings, are considered the most prestigious and comprehensive awards of their kind in the commercial real estate industry.



“It is an honor for Crescent to be recognized for excellence in managing these buildings,” said Jonathan (J.J.) Jones, Crescent property manager at 511 E. John Carpenter Freeway. “Successful building management starts with Crescent’s commitment to superior service and continues with the great team we have that supports 511 EJC.”

This is the third TOBY International Award for Jones. Jones previously earned a 2015 International TOBY Award when he managed Hunt Corporate Headquarters property on North Akard Street in Downtown Dallas and a 2017 International TOBY Award when he managed The Addison on North Dallas Parkway in Addison, Texas.

Crescent had two other properties it manages qualify for BOMA International TOBY awards. McKinney & Olive and Greenhill Towers earned top honors for the third consecutive year in the BOMA Lone Star Industry Excellence Awards and won BOMA Southwest Region Awards.

McKinney & Olive earned TOBY awards as The Outstanding Building of the Year for buildings with 500,000 to 1 million square feet. McKinney & Olive is a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) v4 Operations + Maintenance Existing Building Gold certified.

Greenhill Towers, which also is owned by Codina Partners and managed by Crescent, earned TOBY awards as The Outstanding Building of the Year for Suburban Mid-rise. The 278,000-square-foot building features a 12-story tower and three-story garden building. Greenhill Towers also excelled in health and safety protective measures, earning platinum certification from Haven Diagnostics and was rated in the top five percent of healthiest buildings in Dallas Fort Worth and the United States.

