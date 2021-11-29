Dylan Sidoo and Brother Jordan Donate $10,000 To Breakfast Program

Dylan and Jordan Sidoo has followed in the footsteps of their father, David Sidoo. Find out more about one of their recent acts of service to the community.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLOMBIA, CANADA, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dylan and Jordan Sidoo have followed in the footsteps of their father, David Sidoo, in the Vancouver philanthropic world. One of their most recent acts of charity involves a donation of $10,000 to pay for the breakfast program connected with Gladstone Secondary. This money directly helps ensure children receive the most important meal of the day before getting started with their school day.

At any given time, roughly 10% of Gladstone Secondary’s enrollment deals with poverty that could impact the amount of food a child has at home. Most are unwilling to talk about the lack of food they have out of embarrassment. By making a breakfast program available for all, students can get the nourishment they need without feeling like they are standing out in the crowd.

Dylan Sidoo and his brother Jordan are no strangers to these types of donations due to family history. Businessman David Sidoo has taken part in Adopt-a-School campaigns in the past, and that philanthropy has rubbed off on Dylan and Jordan quite a bit. Now that the Dylan Sidoo family is getting older making charitable donations like this is much more realistic.

Students will receive a simple, filling breakfast if they opt-in. A typical morning will include toasted bagels with an assortment of toppings and fresh fruit. The school will be gifted toasters to take care of a lot of the prep work themselves, and volunteers will handle the setup process before students arrive.

Early results at other schools in the area have shown that students having difficulty attending at home have started to show up more frequently due to various reasons. Having a healthy lunch simply was not enough for how many hours students are in school each day.

According to the Dylan Sidoo LinkedIn page, this is just one of a few new charities he’s helping with as a young adult. He grew up in a very giving family, and now it’s his turn to make decisions on his own and donate towards programs he feels passionate about.

For information on the Adopt-a-School campaign, read about everything here from the Vancouver Sun Children’s Fund. It offers an opportunity for accessible applications for assistance in the future.

The Adopt-a-School campaign is a program put together by the Vancouver Sun. Schools can receive sponsorship based on the need to help out with meals for their students. Now that more people than ever understand the importance of a healthy and balanced breakfast, it’s becoming increasingly important to offer the meal to all. This is why this program caught Dylan Sidoo’s eye.

The majority of students have a chance to eat breakfast at home, but that doesn’t cover everyone. This is a way to provide without having to make a big deal about it. It’s small enough that even children who already had breakfast can still enjoy it if they are hungry. Gladstone Secondary believes that offering breakfast will help with attendance issues and overall morale.