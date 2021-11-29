Center for a Humane Economy, Animal Wellness Action, The Cloud Foundation and TMR Rescue Partner to Save 14 Burros

Photo of several of the burros rescued | Photo Credit: TMR Rescue Animal Wellness Action and Center for a Humane Economy Logos

The animals were all placed for adoption by the Bureau of Land Management’s adoption programs, which put federally protected equines at risk of slaughter

Our effort today brings security for these burros, but they really are just ambassadors for what’s wrong with the BLM and its reckless mismanagement of the wild horse and burro program.” — Scott Beckstead, director of campaigns at AWA and CHE