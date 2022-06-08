212Quest Organizes a Travel Quest Adventure to Western and Eastern Europe
EINPresswire.com/ -- 212Quest has announced the Western and Eastern travel quest adventure that starts and ends on the opposite sides of the European continent.
The quest aims to help travelers have an exciting travel experience by adding challenging but highly engaging treasure hunt games to their Western and Eastern Europe tour.
Why choose one country when travelers can enjoy all the delights of both Eastern and Western Europe in 15 days. The travel quest adventure begins in the delightful city of Amsterdam and continues through Prague, Vienna, Venice, Pisa, Ljubljana, plus 5 other locations with the final destination in Paris.
Avi, spokesman for 212Quest spoke about the quest:
“Our treasure hunt mega-city exploration is the perfect excuse for travelers to put on their explorer boots and paint the town red. Participants of previous quests had lots of fun solving puzzles and exploring different destinations. And we know this year's quest will be better irrespective of the COVID-19 travel restrictions.”
Participants of the Western and Eastern Europe travel quest will find clues, take pictures, solve puzzles, follow mysterious trails, and race towards the finish line located in Paris.
In addition to the treasure hunt games, participants have the opportunity of getting 100%, 50%, or 25% refund of their participatory fees when they win the first, second, and third place position of the quest.
Interested travelers should find more details about the quest and participation requirement on https://212quest.com/
About Us
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then our travel adventure quests might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Avi Zaslavskiy
