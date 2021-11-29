Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market is Estimated to Reach US$ 7.6 Bn by 2031, Grow at a CAGR 8.4% between 2021-2031
The Global Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market was $3.1 Billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach $7.6 Billion by 2031.MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new market research report published by sheer analytics and insights, "The global Satellite-based earth observation market was valued at $3.1 Billion in 2020. Growing at a high CAGR of more than 8.4% between 2021 and 2031, it is estimated to reach $7.6 Billion by 2031", as per the latest market research report titled global Satellite-based earth observation market - Industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends and forecast, 2021 – 2031.
The demand for satellite-based earth observation is increasing due to the rising demand for geolocation data and patterns generated on earth. Previously when these were used only for weather monitoring and environmental changes, their scope has increased widely in the past six years. Many government organizations and private companies are purchasing the data based on observation for their business purposes.
Click full report at https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/global-satellite-based-earth-observation-market-21
With increasing demand projected for economic and complex EO missions, the launching organizations, earth observation private companies’ industries and many businesses using these data are likely to profit from the significant returns. The primary trend is the increasing use of satellite-based earth observations in oil and gas surveillance, logistics, people transport and supply chain surveillance, day to day military surveillance, project-based surveillance based on natural resources and its ability to evaluate situations during changing weather conditions rapidly.
Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market3
Satellite-based earth traction is highest from the North American region, with more than 53% in 2020. More than 1,500 earth observation satellites are expected to be launched in the coming ten years, and around 60% of these are expected to be launched only by the ‘U.S.’. However, not all satellites are expected to launch, and the threat of integration threatens. Earth observation demand patterns in different fields have given a pathway to space organizations for launching satellites as per the needs.
Some of the major trends and developments are listed below:
In Nov 2021, Bengaluru-based spacetech startup SatSure has raised an undisclosed amount of equity funding round led by Baring Private Equity India.
In Nov 2021, Amazon.com is seeking approval from U.S. communications regulators to deploy more than 7,000 satellites in space.
In Nov 2021, China boosts Earth-observation abilities with 2 Gaofen satellite launches
In Nov 2021, Rocket Lab launches two Earth observation satellites for Blacksky
In May 2021, Axelspace, raised 2.58 billion Japanese yen ($23.8 million)
According to the study, key players operating in this market are Alba Oribtal Ltd (United Kingdom), Astro Digital (U.S.), Axelspace (Japan), Azavea Inc (U.S.), BlackSky Global (U.S.), Capella Space (U.S.), Descartes Labs (U.S.), EARTH-I LTD (United Kingdom), Enview (U.S.), Iceye (Finland), Kairos Aerospace (U.S.), Orbital Insight (U.S.), Planet Labs (U.S.), Premise (U.S.), Rocket Lab (U.S.), Satavia (United Kingdom), Satellogic (Uruguay), Sen (United Kingdom), Skyrora (United Kingdom), SkyWatch Space Verticalss (Canada), Slingshot Aerospace (U.S.), and Terrabotics (United Kingdom).
Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/request-sample/global-satellite-based-earth-observation-market-21
The global Satellite-based earth observation market Has Been Segmented Into:
Global Satellite-based earth observation market - analysis & forecast, by verticals
Industrial
Defense &Intelligence
Energy & Natural Resources
Infrastructure and Engineering
Logistics Monitoring
Weather
Navigation Services
Information Management System
Others
Global Satellite-based earth observation market - analysis & forecast, by information type
Data
VAS (Value Added Service)
IP (Internet Protocol)
Big Data Analytics
Global Satellite-based earth observation market - analysis & forecast, by region
North America Satellite-based earth observation market
North America Satellite-based earth observation market, By Country
US
Canada
Mexico
North America Satellite-based earth observation market, By Verticals
North America Satellite-based earth observation market, By Information type
Europe Satellite-based earth observation market
Europe Satellite-based earth observation market, By Country
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Rest of Europe (ROE)
Europe Satellite-based earth observation market, By Verticals
Europe Satellite-based earth observation market, By Information type
Asia Pacific Satellite-based earth observation market
Asia Pacific Satellite-based earth observation market, By Country
China
Japan
India
Australia
Rest of APAC
Asia-Pacific Satellite-based earth observation market, By Verticals
Asia-Pacific Satellite-based earth observation market, By Information type
LAMEA Satellite-based earth observation market
LAMEA Satellite-based earth observation market, By Region/Country
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
LAMEA Satellite-based earth observation market, By Verticals
LAMEA Satellite-based earth observation market, By Information type
Competitive landscape
Introduction
Competitive trends analysis
Top company rankings
recent developments
Expansions, funding & investments
New product launch
Mergers & acquisitions
Collaborations/partnerships/agreements
Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/request-sample/global-satellite-based-earth-observation-market-21
Browse the related reports;
Satellite Communication Market (By Product- Satcom Receiver, Satcom Transmitter/Transponder, Satcom Transceiver, Satcom Antenna, others. By Vertical- Commercial, Telecom & IT, Scientific Research & Development, Transportation & Logistics, Media & Entertainment, Government & Defense, others. By End-Use- Portable Satcom Equipment, Land Mobile Satcom Equipment, Maritime Satcom Equipment, others. By Technology- Satcom Vsat, SOTM, SOTP, Satcom Telemetry, and Satcom Automatic Identification System. By Geography-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast, 2020 - 2030.
https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/satellite-communication-market-21
Thin Film Battery Market (Voltage Rating - Below 1.5 V, Between 1.5 V and 3 V, and Above 3 V. By Chargeability- Rechargeable Battery, and Single-Use Battery. By Application- Smart Packaging, Smart Cards (E-Cards), Wearable Devices, Entertainment, Wireless Communication, Consumer Electronics, Applications. By Geography-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast, 2021 - 2031.
https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/thin-film-battery-market-21
About Us
Sheer Analytics and Insights Private Limited is market research, consulting, and IT services company. We as a company believe in providing point to point data and its analysis with the combination of our human and automation integration. Sheer Analytics and Insights cover majorly eight industry verticals, including chemicals, life science, communications, and electronics, materials, consumer goods, defense, and BFSI sector.
Sheer Analytics believes in quality work and ensures that the product delivered to the client is meaningful for them. We publish reports based on our advanced analytics reports, which are generated with the help of our in-house databases, external databases, and artificial intelligence integration processes. We stand out from other market research companies in terms of integrating facts with meaningful insights for forecasting.
Apart from publishing syndicated reports (mostly client reports), we are dealing with projects primarily based on “Go to Market Strategy, Data Mining and Extraction,” meaning full data analysis based on big data and many other database services and content related services.
Our products include quick turnaround datasets, TAM/PAM Analysis to full-fledged deep dive research on top trending markets.
Website: https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/
Abhigyan Sengupta
Sheer Analytics and Insights
+1 4142405010
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn