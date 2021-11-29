Healthcare Provider Recognised at 2021 HSJ Awards
Colchester-based health and social care organisation Provide has been highly commended in the healthcare sector’s most prestigious awards - the HSJ Awards.
"We aim to 'transform lives through care, innovation and compassion.'This award recognises every Provide colleague who went above and beyond in the most challenging times to ensure we did just that."
— Mark Heasman, Group Chief Executive, Provide
Shortlisted against tough competition from across the UK, Provide was recognised for its diligence and commitment during the pandemic at the 2021 Health Service Journal (HSJ) Awards.
With over 1000 entries across 23 categories, the awards drew attention to the “high-flyers” of healthcare excellence in both the NHS and its partners who strive to improve outcomes and services for both patients and staff alike.
Provide’s entry focused on ‘navigating the pandemic and transforming lives through innovation, care and compassion.’ The judges heard how Provide, who deliver health and social care services across the region, rapidly adapted service delivery and delivered innovative solutions to enable adults and children to continue to access healthcare services during the pandemic, supported care homes with PPE and mobilised thousands of volunteers to support the most vulnerable Essex residents.
Mark Heasman, Group Chief Executive at Provide said, “This year, our tenth as a social enterprise, we launched our vision and values of ‘transforming lives through care, innovation and compassion.’ This award recognises every Provide colleague who went above and beyond in the most challenging times to ensure we did just that.
“With more than a thousand colleagues across the region, we had the opportunity to make a real difference when it mattered most, deliver innovation and capability to transform services and bring care and compassion to the people who needed it. I am incredibly proud and honoured to bring this award home to our colleagues, partners and volunteers.”
HSJ editor Alastair McLellan offered his congratulations to Provide, stating, “I’d like to offer my congratulations to Provide on being Highly Commended in the Primary Care Networks GP or Community Provider of the Year at this year’s HSJ Awards. It is always inspirational to see projects adapting, developing and improving their services to provide innovative, effective treatments for patients across the country.
“Each year, I’m overwhelmed by the many impressive individuals, teams and Trusts who submit details of their work and projects to the HSJ Awards - and this year was no exception. The sheer quality and standard of nominees is outstanding and all those shortlisted - and who then went on to be highly commended - should be very proud of their contribution to healthcare excellence.
He adds; “We believe Provide really holds the value of the HSJ Awards – in terms of sharing best practice, improving patient outcomes, and demonstrating innovation - at the centre of what they do.
ABOUT THE HSJ AWARDS
The most coveted accolade in UK healthcare, the HSJ Awards is the largest annual benchmarking and recognition programme for the health sector. Over the last 40 years the awards have been celebrating healthcare excellence through huge political, technological and financial challenges within the sector. Through a rigorous, fair and transparent judging process the awards produce a roll call of the best organisations, teams and people in the NHS and the wider health sector.
ABOUT PROVIDE CIC
Established as a Community Interest Company (CIC) in 2011, Provide is a social enterprise with more than a thousand employees and an annual income in the region of £70 million.
With a vision of ‘transforming lives’ through ‘care, innovation and compassion,’ Provide delivers a broad range of high-quality health and social care services to people in their own homes and at locations including community hospitals and clinics, nursing homes, and primary care settings.
As an innovative care provider, Provide also develops and delivers transformation through a growing portfolio of hybrid healthcare services designed to deliver ongoing improvement to accessibility and quality.
As an employee-owned enterprise, every Provide colleague, from frontline medical staff to administrative support staff, is given the opportunity to become a member of the company. As a member, they have a say in the future direction of the company and can make suggestions for improvements and influence how profits are reinvested.
Provide also reinvests back into the local community, directly through guidance from its employee stakeholders and governance team. In the last 10 years Provide has donated £3 million in funding and match funding to charities, education and community organisations.
