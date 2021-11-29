Kasamba renewed its psychic app in Android devices

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kasamba has been in the psychic industry for over two decades and has been praised for reading accuracy and the seamless nature of the app. Through vetting countless gifted psychics, the Kasamba team is committed to giving customers a life-changing experience and the opportunity to change their lives for the better. Specializing in psychic readings, astrology, dream analysis, tarot readings, spiritual readings, and more, Kasamba prides itself on giving customers round-the-clock advice and support from advisors no matter where they are in the world. From phone and video calls to live messaging chats, customers can navigate the app with ease and choose from a range of options of how they wish to conduct their insightful reading and gain the answers and clarity they need. Having recently reached a milestone and renewed their Android app , Kasamba has enabled clients to further connections with advisors, keep them engaged, and given them a new and unique experience.



At some point in everyone's lives, they will have questions about the future and would like to understand what direction they are headed in. It is human nature to worry about the unknown and while some people are content to go along with the journey and deal with any unexpected situations life throws at them, others find comfort and reassurance from psychics to give them an idea of what the future holds. When it comes to psychic readings, there is no one size fits all approach. Every situation and every individual is different and the readings from one advisor to the next can vary depending on what their specialty is in.

With Kasamba, customers are given the opportunity to try out recommended advisors with 3 free minutes so they can find their true psychic match. Finding a connection with a psychic is crucial in the process. Customers must feel that they are in a safe space to open up, let the psychic into their life, and work together to improve their future outlook. One of the greatest appeals of Kasamba is the range of services available for users to learn about parts of their life. With the renewed Android app, customers can expect a sleek, robust, and user-friendly service. Clients are invited to choose a category, of which they then have access to top, gifted psychics at the tap of a finger. Here’s what the new service offers…

Love and Relationships

Dating and finding your soulmate in life can be a tough task, but keeping the spark alive and working through a long relationship can be equally, if not more challenging. For those who feel unlucky in love or are searching for clear answers, the advice of love psychics can help them feel at ease and give them a general understanding of where they stand in their relationship or on their quest to find love. Nowadays, there are many different ways to find love, be it on an app or a dating site, meeting someone at work, in a social setting, or even on the street.

With all of these ways to find a potential partner, each come with their own trials and tribulations. On the apps , you are simply getting to know someone at face value, and you have to take everything they say to be the honest truth. The Internet enables people to take on persona’s that may be far from reality, and psychic insights have been crucial in understanding whether you are speaking to an honest and authentic person. Others have sought the advice of love psychics when embarking on a new relationship and are questioning whether they will go the distance with a romantic partner or if they are wasting their time. There are also many situations when the guidance and support of psychics is needed when people believe their partners are being unfaithful or there is a fundamental issue in a relationship and they don’t know where to turn. With Kasamba, love queries and questions can be answered in seconds. Through the use of the Android or iOS app , users can be connected to the most gifted psychics and start receiving the clarity they need.

Career and finance

In the last two years, the world’s financial markets took a dramatic hit, and many people found themselves out of a job, losing much of their life savings, and worrying when they would receive their next paycheck as a result. During this time, the valuable guidance of career and financial psychics has been integral to many people who are clinging onto the last bit of hope. With the help of Kasamba psychics, users can have some light shed on their financial future or gain insight as to where their career path is headed.

Life is unpredictable, and people’s goals and aspirations are constantly evolving. With the insights of Kasamba advisors, users can get crucial advice on their career instead of risking everything and leaving a stable job behind to embark on a new path that may or may not pay off. Kasamba customers can open up the app at any time, in any place, and choose how they want to conduct a reading and speak to their advisor about any current situation they may be facing.

Life questions

Whether your life is smooth sailing, or you are facing some troubling situations, everyone has questions about where they are going and how things will turn out. Some may feel like they are desperately seeking self-discovery or fulfillment, while others may feel satisfaction but wonder what the future holds. With Kasamba’s skilled readers, customers will be able to grasp information on the future and receive important insights that enhance their lives and encourage them to make the necessary changes to find the path to happiness and contentment.

With Kasamba psychics , customers aren’t simply given the answers for the future, but they are also given in-depth knowledge and understanding of previous life events, good and bad. These events have most likely shaped their experiences and journey thus far and are crucial to dive into. Psychics need to feel their clients’ emotions before giving them the tools to move forward with peace of mind and a clean slate.

Kasamba is constantly striving to give loyal customers the most enjoyable and meaningful experiences with their gifted psychics. Having just renewed its Android app , psychic readings with Kasamba have been made even more accessible, enabling customers to feel like help and support is always at their fingertips.

