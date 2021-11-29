Governor Phil Scott Relaunches Vermont Lights the Way

Calls on Vermonters to Decorate with Lights to Signal Optimism for a Bright Future

Asks Vermonters to Nominate Neighbors for “Rays of Kindness” Recognition

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott is again encouraging Vermonters to help show Vermont Lights the Way, an effort to literally brighten communities and neighborhoods around the state by decorating homes, businesses, buildings or other creative ideas to help celebrate the holidays during the pandemic.

“When we started this initiative last year, it was one of the only ways for us to connect with our neighbors and communities during the holidays. I’m very grateful that we have come so far this year thanks to vaccines, and we can continue this tradition with hope and optimism before us,” said Governor Scott. “Time and time again, Vermonters show why we’re known for strong, close-knit communities and a willingness to step up to help one another. Vermont truly does light the way and there is no better time of year to brighten up our state for all to enjoy.”

In addition to decorating, Vermonters should share pictures of their displays - or favorites from around the community - on social media using the hashtag #VTLightsTheWay. This will allow those who are unable to tour the lights to take part in the celebration, and photos will be shared through the Governor’s channels and at his weekly press conferences.

The Governor is also asking Vermonters to help him recognize people for their acts of kindness and service by nominating them for a Rays of Kindness recognition. Rays of Kindness recognizes Vermonters for small acts of service and goodwill. Nominations can be submitted at governor.vermont.gov/rays-of-kindness. Nominees will receive a recognition certificate, and some will be featured at the Governor’s weekly press conferences or on his social media channels.

“Seeing all the lights around the state last year had such a positive impact, lifting the spirits of many. As we look toward an even brighter future, this continues to be a great way to spread holiday cheer, goodwill and community spirit,” said Governor Scott.

