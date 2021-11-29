UK Expats and Foreign Nationals Look Toward Re-Mortgages

According to Habito research, anyone who re-mortgaged in September made an average saving in mortgage payments of around £235. That’s approximately £2,800 a year.

The demand for rental property has increased again with a resurgence in demand, especially in UK cities.

55% of consumers surveyed in the LMS re-mortgage snapshot are expecting mortgage interest rates to rise in the next year.

UK rental growth hit 10-year highs in the East Midlands (+6.8%), the North East (+6.5%), the South West (+7.6%), Wales (+6.4%) and Yorkshire & the Humber (+4.9%) in July.