Anti-Slip Coating Market Size, Segment | Value Share, Leading Players and Forecast to 2027

Reports And Data

Anti-Slip Coating Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 6.3% from USD 112.4 million in 2019 to USD 184.7 million in 2027.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Anti-Slip Coating Market is expected to reach USD 184.7 million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Anti-Slip Coating Market is driven principally by the construction activities led by developing economies across the world, which will boost the growth of the market. Increasing awareness concerning the floor coatings due to dust resistance, durability, abrasion-resistance, and waterproof features are encouraging the market demand. Emerging end-use industries, driving to the expansion of manufacturing plants and facilities are further promoting market growth.

Accelerated industrialization, the growing trend for long-lasting accident resistant floor across manufacturing plants, factories, warehouses, and equipment units are also contributing the market growth. Neglect in using proper anti-slip coatings can induce loss of productivity and injuries. But, increasing R&D facilities for new and improved anti-slip technology is anticipated to offer profitable opportunities to the manufacturers. In addition to this, inflating demand for the product in the marine and construction industry is anticipated to provide plentiful opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.

North America accounts for the second largest share of 26.3% of the market in 2018. The US is a significant contributor in the region due to the increasing product innovation for low VOC emission anti-slip technology and growing demand for the product in marine deck applications.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1822

Top Key Players

The Key players in the Anti-Slip Coating Market include 3M, A&I Coatings, Sherwin-Williams, Jotun, Rust-Oleum, Henkel Corporation, MEBAC, American Safety Technologies, Randolph Products, Amstep Products, and Halo Surface.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1822

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The Anti-Slip Coating Market is estimated to reach USD 179.3 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

• Floor coatings work as a sealer on the concrete. The use of coating aids avoid staining, seepage, and cracking of concrete.

• The water-based type accounts for a larger share of 66.7% of the market in 2018.

• The epoxy resin accounts for the largest share of 42.8% of the market in 2018.

• The construction flooring end user segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 6.7% during the forecast period.

• Increasing construction activities in developing economies is also an essential factor fueling the market.

• Industry growth including mining, metallurgical, oil & gas due to the high demand for tough ground in the usage of various liquid, solvents, chemicals, and high temperature is also promoting the growth. Excellent surface strength enhanced adhesion and high-performance chemical-proof advantages, are mostly spurring the market size.

• Increase infrastructure spending in the manufacturing sector is among the vital factors fueling market growth.

• The market in APAC accounts for the largest share of 29.3% of the market in 2018. Rising industrialization in these countries is anticipated to propel the demand for anti-slip coatings in the region during the forecast period. The construction sector is expected to develop in the future, particularly in countries located in Asia. The region has grown as the largest consumer of anti-slip coatings, owing to the increase in market for anti-slip coatings in countries such as Japan, China, South Korea, India, and Australia.

• Various players are developing strategies to mark their presence in the industry.

• For example, Axalta Coating Systems is a core technology-driven company and spends a notable share of its budget in research & development. The company believes in assisting its customer more beneficially by continually developing and limiting its resources.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Type, Resin, End User, and region:

Request a customization on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1822

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

• Water-based

• Solvent-based

Resin Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

• Epoxy

• Polyurethane

• Polyaspartic & acrylic

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/anti-slip-coating-market

End User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

• Construction flooring

• Marine deck

• Industrial Building

• Others

Buy Now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1822

About Us

Reports and Data is a research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Also Read

Dibromomethane Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dibromomethane-market

Circular Saw Blade Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/circular-saw-blade-market

Marble Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/marble-market

Cellular Rubber Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cellular-rubber-market

