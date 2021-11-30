LBX Token Seeks Head of Carbon Offset Sales and Marketing
LBX is a streamlined and environmentally positive carbon offset with a massive jobs program for prior fossil fuel workers seeking a family supportable wageFISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Land Betterment Exchange (LBX) Token, an ERC-20 utility-based token launched off the Ethereum framework that is creating a liquid market that provides value for real environmental improvement through the issuance of LBX, is excited to announce that it is expanding its team and seeking a Head of Carbon Offset Sales and Marketing.
The primary role is to be a point of contact for sponsors, corporations and individual investors seeking to sponsor environmental and social progress through a streamlined and environmentally positive carbon offset product, the LBX Token. Head of sales will manage the outreach to some of the largest companies in the world that desire to shift the narrative around carbon offsets and help explain how the LBX, as a utility-based crypto token, provides an innovative and efficient mechanism to offset their carbon impact while creating desperately needed jobs for distressed communities experiencing the energy transition.
Land Betterment is looking for a self-driven and highly motivated individual that is passionate about addressing the worlds environmental and sustainability needs through corporate good and responsibility. The position will be a leadership position at the front-line sales and marketing for our sponsorship program (individual or corporate entities) that are interested in driving environmental stewardship forward, or are in need of carbon offsets to meet their carbon neutral commitments. The role requires the ability to learn and explain the innovative Land Betterment Exchange (LBX Token) platform and how its utilizing blockchain for environmental and social progress and positively incentivizing the physical cleanup of fossil fuel properties.
Apply here:
- https://www.facebook.com/job_opening/4325238267603648/?source=share
- https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/2818579767/?refId=FUhrw6Q%2FQp%2BkZKd3CPqPYA%3D%3D
”The Carbon offset market is projected to grow to $200 billion a year by 2050 as companies seek to meet their carbon neutral commitments. I am confident that the LBX token, through its decentralized issuance process, provides the most efficient and streamlined mechanism to achieve such commitments while also not forgetting about the fossil fuel workers and communities that are needing family supportable wages as part of the energy transition.” stated Mark Jensen, Chairman of Land Betterment Corporation. Jensen Further adds, “I do not believe the broader society understands the sacrifices and effort that the workers in the fossil fuel communities have put forth to enable worldwide industrialization and betterment to society. Through the LBX process, and its positive incentive model, we now have the opportunity to meet the needs of the market for carbon offsets as well as put these communities front and center of the environmental movement while also further beautifying the environment through reforestation in the heart of America”.
Land Betterment Exchange (LBX) is in the final stages of selecting a cryptocurrency exchange for its initial token listing. The Company has also broadened its social media presence and can be found on the following platform in the below links. Track us on your favorite platform for more information on our imminent listing and the environmental value of the LBX token!
About Land Betterment Exchange (LBX)
Land Betterment Exchange (LBX) is an environmentally driven token that creates a financial incentive and trading market to pull forward environmental cleanup and expedite the transition away from fossil fuels while providing new sustainable livable wage jobs for the local community. Land Betterment Exchange has engaged Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Pending B-Corp, as its token issuance partner to ensure that the integrity of the token issuance process is adhered to and the environment cleanup is completed. Land Betterment Corporation and Land Betterment Exchange both firmly believe that with real solutions it is possible for the restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit lbxtoken.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Special Note Regarding Comments and Statements herein
Please refer to our whitepaper which is linked to our website and included in the link here: https://lbxtoken.com/landing/images/whitepaper.pdf for a clarification and or statements made with regards to the LBX Token.
