Emotn C1 Projector, Making High-end Fashionable Projector Affordable
EINPresswire.com/ -- Emotn has released its first multimedia LCD projector, Emotn C1, on 26th November. The projector is built for the young who seeks a fashionable, good-looking, powerful, and high-quality projector.
Emotn is a young, energetic expert and innovator specializing in projectors, TV boxes, and Android TV applications. As the first release of the brand, Emotn C1 is positioned as a high-end fashionable multi-media LCD projector.
Fashionable Appearance and Portable Design
Emotn C1 uses elegant white as the main color and fluorescent yellow as the embellishment. The bold contrast color makes the projector fashionable, energetic, and lively. The overall color matching is suitable for the young who pursue fashionable and trendy high-tech gadgets.
The projector adopts quality materials to get a good and comfortable touch. The long groove and two sidebars are made of Silica gel instead of plastics widely used by some projectors with similar market positions.
Emotn C1 measures only 225 x186 x 109 mm and weighs just 1.67 kg, which can be easily carried and moved with just one hand. Users can carry and move it easily.
Clear and Bright Image
Emotn C1 has a native resolution of 720P with an image contrast of 5,500:1, projecting a clear image with rich details. The projector is rated at 8,500 lumens, delivering a bright and clear image even under ambient lights.
The new projector adopts LCD display technology and uses LED as the light source, which has a long lifespan of up to 50,000 hrs.
It can project clear images ranging from 50”-120” within a projection distance range of 1-3m.
Convenient Screen Mirroring
Emotn C1 supports both wired and wireless screen mirroring for Android phones and iPhones, meaning that uses can use the screen mirroring feature via USB cable connection or just wireless pairing.
When the projector is turned on, the screen mirroring navigation bar for Android and iOS devices will appear at the homepage, which is easy to understand and use even though it is the first use.
In addition, Emotn C1 can send out its own hotspot signal, enabling users to mirror in an environment without a Wi-Fi signal, which is convenient for outdoor parties or activities.
There is a long groove on the top of the projector designed for placing the phone or remote control when using screen mirroring, relieving users of the long-time and tired grasp of their phone.
Smart Features and Various Connections
Emotn C1 can also become a Bluetooth speaker. It has two working modes, Projector Mode and Bluetooth Speaker Mode.
It is equipped with a 5W speaker and customized Box, delivering quality sound. The optical machine will be automatically off when entering Bluetooth Speaker Mode, producing no noise and ensuring quiet operation.
It supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1, ensuring a stable and quick connection.
External ports and connections are also vital for a good projector. Emotn C1 is equipped with rich and various ports, including 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 1 VGA port, 1 AV port, 1 Aux 3.5mm audio output, and 1 SD/TF card port, supporting rich resources from external devices. One of the two USB ports is used for charging, and the other is designed for data transmission. These ports provide users with more choices and more possibilities.
The projector is now available on Emotn official website at an affordable price of $179.
The official website:
https://www.emotn.com/
Lucy Swift
