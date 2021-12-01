Emotn C1 Projector: Makes Projection Easier and Fashionable
Emotn projector released a new projector, Emotn C1, positioning in mid-to-high-end projector with fashionable and energetic design at a price of $179.BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITE STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emotn is a young, dynamic expert and innovator specializing in projectors, TV boxes and Android TV applications. Recently, it has unveiled a new multimedia LCD projector: Emotn C1, a mid-to-high-end high-quality projector with a favorable price of $179.
Young, Fashionable and Concise Design for Home
As a young and dynamic projector brand, the Emotn C1 projector's appearance stands out among the many similar products on the market. Composed of white and fluorescent yellow, Emotn C1's bright and energetic design is suitable for various scenes, bringing stylish and youthful decorative elements to the home. Its body is pure white with fluorescent yellow on the sides and top. The yellow fluorescent silicone groove at the top can be used to hold a remote control or a mobile phone during projection. The manual focus and trapezoidal correction part adopt a trapezoidal design to prevent hand cutting, and hollow holes dissipate heat when the projector works.
Projection+Bluetooth Speaker Mode, Provide Dual Function
As a multimedia LCD projector, the Emotn C1 projector can not only connect to multimedia devices, but also act as a Bluetooth speaker to provide high-quality audio. The projector has built-in 5W speakers for excellent sound quality and is equipped with Bluetooth 5.1 speaker chip for faster and more stable transmission. When switched to Bluetooth speaker mode, the optical will automatically turn off to full silent, providing a purer and clear sound.
High-Definition Picture Quality and Big Projection Screen
The Emotn C1 projector is equipped to provide users with the ultimate projection experience. The Emotn C1 uses 720p resolution, 8,500 lumens and a 55:1 contrast ratio, providing clear picture quality and a better viewing experience. In addition, the Emotn C1 uses LCD display technology and LED light sources to provide users with high-definition picture quality and stable light sources. The Emotn C1 projector can achieve a screen size of 50-120 inches, and supports manual vertical correction to make the small screen of the phone bigger in seconds.
Wired+Wireless Mirroring Screen Transmission, Stable and No Delay
Unlike the other multimedia projectors on the market, Emotn C1 supports both wired and wireless projection and works on both iPhone and Android systems. There is no need to connect the network, just connect the phone with the projector through the original data line of the phone. Moreover, the projector also provides 5/1A power interface to power the phone, so as to keep the phone fully charged. No matter which system the user uses, it can be successfully paired and mirrored the screen with Emotn C1. The wireless mirroring screen can achieve 8-10 meters of signal transmission, and the wired mirroring screen provides faster and more stable signal transmission.
Good Applicability, Support Various Multimedia Formats
For multimedia delivery, the Emotn C1 projector supports most of the major picture and audio formats, as well as video and compressed formats. Emotn C1 supports playback of multiple multimedia resources, providing users with a more sophisticated experience. In addition, the Emotn C1 projector also features OTA iterative upgrades that automatically connect to the Internet, making it easier to use.
Multi-interface, Suitable for A Variety of Devices
The Emotn C1 projector provides 1 VGA port, 2 USB ports, 2 HDMI ports, 1 AV port, 1 headphone port, 1 SD/TF card port, and power port for various media connections. Users do not need to worry that C1 is not suitable for their own devices, because it basically covers the current main multimedia equipment connection mode interface. It's worth noting that the C1 comes with a 5/1A power port in addition to the traditional USB port, which can charge your phone in case of an emergency.
Emotn is a young, fashionable, high quality LCD projector brand. Compared to the low-quality LCD multimedia projector on the market, Emotn C1 offers a new choice for mid to high end projector. With the personalized appearance, high-quality display, young and fashionable design, and ease of operation, Emotn C1 projector has become the first choice for the young generation. According to the official announcement, Emotn C1 projector is on sale on Black Friday. For more information, please visit www.emotn.com.
