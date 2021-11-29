Uncertain Consumer Behavior Impacts The Consumer Electronics Repair And Maintenance Market

Consumer Electronics Repair And Maintenance Market 2021 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Consumer Electronics Repair And Maintenance Market 2021 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer demand for electronics is uncertain, and this factor is expected to drive the market for consumer electronics repair and maintenance market during the forecast period. Demand for electronic products depends on consumer buying behavior which fluctuates with the current situation, such as an increase or decrease of disposable income, increased or decreased rates of the price of electronics products and presently the pandemic situation is also impacting the demand of some consumer electronics products in the market.

Companies operating in the consumer electronics repair and maintenance are increasingly using IoT technology to enhance repair and maintenance of electronic products to improve their efficiency. Increasing penetration of smart phones and other electronic devices leads to the increasing demand for maintenance and repair of damaged or faulty equipment. Repair and maintenance companies are using IOT to enable sensors in devise to easily track the key performance indicators and control machines. IoT also helps the customers to set-up a repair work request at the shop from a far distance integrated with payment through smartphone.

The global consumer electronics repair and maintenance market size reached a value of nearly $16.52 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $16.52 billion in 2020 to $23.77 billion in 2025 at a rate of 7.6%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2025 and reach $33.44 billion in 2030.

Major players covered in the global consumer electronics repair and maintenance industry are Redington, uBreakiFix, B2X CARE SOLUTIONS GMBH, Encompass Supply Chain Solutions Inc., Onsitego.

Western Europe was the largest region in the global consumer electronics repair and maintenance market, accounting for 35.8% of the total in 2020. It was followed by Asia Pacific, and North America then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the consumer electronics repair and maintenance market will be Middle East, and, Asia-Pacific where growth will be at CAGRs of 10.0% and 9.7% respectively.

TBRC’s global consumer electronics repair and maintenance market report is segmented by type into consumer electronics, home appliances, medical equipment, industrial equipment, by service type into in-warranty, out of warranty, by end user into industrial/commercial, residential.

Consumer Electronics Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Consumer Electronics, Home Appliances, Medical Equipment, Industrial Equipment), By Service Type (In-warranty, Out of Warranty), By End User (Industrial/Commercial, Residential), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides consumer electronics repair and maintenance market overview, forecast consumer electronics repair and maintenance market size and growth for the whole market, consumer electronics repair and maintenance market segments, and geographies, consumer electronics repair and maintenance market trends, consumer electronics repair and maintenance market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

