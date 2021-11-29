Helium Market Adopts IoT For Real-Time Insights And Process Optimization

Helium Market 2021 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 Helium Market Global Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many chemical manufacturers are adopting IoT (Internet of Things) technologies to connect equipment and smart devices to obtain real-time insights and identify inefficiencies in the manufacturing process. The data obtained through these devices is processed, analyzed, and interpreted by plant managers and senior-level management to improve quality and achieve optimum production levels. For example, smart systems give information on the working condition and performance of chemical reactors with embedded software and analytics tools to notify plant operators and managers on possible machine breakdowns. Major industrial gas manufacturers adopting IoT technology include Praxair-Linde and Air Products.

The helium market size reached a value of nearly $3.65 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% since 2015. The helium market is expected to grow from $3.65 billion in 2020 to $5.81 billion in 2025 at a rate of 9.7%. The helium market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2025 and reach $7.65 billion in 2030.

The unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus is expected to increase the demand for helium-cooled cases for storing and transportation of COVID-19 vaccines in the forecast period. COVID-19 is a highly infectious disease that spreads when a person comes in contact with an infected person or a surface used by the infected person. The surge in the population affected by coronavirus and the increasing number of vaccine developments to curb coronavirus is creating higher demand for cold-chain storages. Helium-based technology is used as an alternative method to store coronavirus vaccines without the use of a power supply. For instance, in December 2020, South Africa-based company Reinergen Ltd. prepared a helium-cooled case for vaccinations, in which the vaccine can be stored at temperatures ranging from -70 to -150 degree Celsius for 30 days.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the helium market, accounting for 39.8% of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the helium market will be Middle East, and Eastern Europe, where growth will be at CAGRs of 13.7% and 11.13% respectively. These will be followed by Africa, and Asia Pacific where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 11.08% and 10.8% respectively.

Major players covered in the global helium market are Linde Plc, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation, Air Liquide S.A., Iwatani Corporation.

TBRC’s global helium market report is segmented by type into liquid helium, gaseous helium, by end-user into aerospace and aircraft, electronics and semiconductors, nuclear power, healthcare, welding and metal fabrication, other end-user industries.

Helium Market 2021 - By Type (Liquid, Gas), By End-User (Healthcare, Welding and Metal Fabrication, Electronics and semiconductors, Laboratory, Lifting and Balloons), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides helium market overview, forecast helium market size and growth for the whole market, helium market segments, and geographies, helium market trends, helium market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

