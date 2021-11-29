Drug Modeling Software Market Revenue to Cross $ 6,205.22 Million by 2027

Lucrative Regions for Drug Modeling Software Market

Drug Modeling Software Market is expected to reach US$ 6,205.22 Mn by 2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners new market research study titled "Drug Modeling Software Market – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Product Type, and Application" The market growth is also attributed to a few key factors such as increasing adoption of in-silico modeling tools in drug discovery, and rising economic burden of drug discovery. However, less adoption in emerging countries is expected to hamper the growth of the market up to certain extent during the forecast period.

Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage (Details)

Market Size Value in (US$ 6,205.22 million in 2019)

Market Size Value by (US$ 11,299.85 million by 2027)

Growth Rate (CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027)

Forecast Period (2020-2027)

Base Year (2020)

No. of Pages (156)

No. Tables (45)

Segments covered (by Product type; Application and Geography)

Regional scope (North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA)

Country scope (US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina)

Report coverage (Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends)

Drug modeling has become an essential tool in the drug design process. Software based drug discovery and development methods are playing a key role in the development of novel drugs. Software based methods such as molecular modeling, structure-based drug design, structure-based virtual screening, ligand interaction, and molecular dynamics are considered to be powerful tool for the investigation of pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties of drugs. These methods are fast, accurate, and provide valuable insights of experimental findings and mechanisms of action. Additionally, appropriate implementation of these techniques may help in reducing drug designing and development cost.

Increasing Adoption of Modeling Tools in Drug Discovery

The discovery and development of new drugs with potential therapeutic applications is a complex, expensive, and time-consuming venture. Considering these challenges, various novel technologies have been developed to increase the efficiency of the drug discovery process. Computational methodologies have become a crucial part of several drug discovery programs. From hit identification to lead optimization, techniques such as ligand or structure-based virtual screening are widely being used by many pharmaceutical companies. With the help of modeling, existing data can be leveraged to gain insights on product safety and effectiveness. Owing to the efficiency of computational methods, the FDA and EMA have included modeling to support efficient drug development. Nowadays, in-Silico design (computer-aided) is being utilized to expedite and facilitate hit identification, optimize the absorption, distribution, metabolism, and toxicity profile to avoid safety issues. Commonly used in-silico approaches include ligand-based drug design, structure-based drug design, and quantitative structure-activity.

The company has partnered with pharmaceutical companies to speed up the drug discovery and development. Its QSP platforms have vast potential to improve biopharmaceutical research and development and inform decision-making. By creating virtual patients and virtual trials, this new vaccine platform will facilitate dosing strategies for a range of patients infected by COVID-19. Moreover, many research organizations have also started adopting drug modeling technologies for expediting the research process. For instance, Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) is expanding the capacity to virtually screen drug compounds for possible treatment of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. Recently, SwRI increased the capacity of its Rhodium software to scan 250,000 drug compounds per day. Thus, above mentioned factors are expected to drive the growth of the drug modeling software market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impacts on Drug Modeling Software Market

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.

Based on product type, the drug modeling software market is segmented into database, software, and others. In terms of product type, the software segment held the highest share of the drug modeling software market in 2019 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.4% in the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the drug modeling software market is segmented into drug discovery and development, medical imaging, computational physiological medicine, predictive analysis of drug targets, disease modeling, simulation software, cellular simulation, and others.

Drug Modeling Software Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Crown Bioscience Inc.; Chemical Computing Group Ulc; Nimbus Therapeutics; Schrödinger, Inc.; Dassault Systèmes; Genedata Ag; Biognos Ab; Compugen Ltd; Acellera ltd.; and Leadscope, Inc plc are among the prominent players operating in the drug modeling software market.

For instance, in April 2020, Boehringer Ingelheim has partnered with Insilico Medicine to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) technology to identify potential therapeutic targets. These methods are highly beneficial in case of virus outbark and emergency development of drugs.

For instance, in Aug 2020, Certara announced the development of a new biosimulation platform for COVID-19 vaccines. The company has partnered with pharmaceutical companies to speed up the drug discovery and development.

