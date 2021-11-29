Modular UPS Market Size Projected to Hit $7.5 Billion by 2030

modular UPS market

Increase in rapid digitalization led to demand for reliable power supply & surge in demand for additional power supply drive growth of global modular UPS market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global modular UPS market size was valued at $3.5 billion in 2020, and modular UPS market forecast projected to reach $7.5 billion by 2030, with global modular UPS market forecast expected at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030. In modern society telecommunication sector has become a part of life with the application of Internet of Things (IoT) which led to the development of internet-based business such as banking, e-commerce, and others; that led to the demand for power consuming data servers; hence driving the growth of the market as they are used as energy backup devices. Telecommunication companies that maintain the infrastructure in addition to data storage and backup, also depend on uninterruptable power supply (UPS) systems to ensure the landline, internet and mobile communication function nationwide. In the age of digitalization and the networking of companies and households, the supply of the country with internet and mobile communications is a crucial factor which is contributing to the growth of the modular UPS market.

Lack of awareness among the small-scale manufacturing industries and the need for high capital expenditure and operational expenditure are major restraining factors for the growth of the market. Modular UPS systems require large cabinets to house modules that allow expansion and also need monitoring software for stable operation. Modular UPS systems require the client to know the power capacity of businesses to utilize the actual benefits. Modular UPS models and batteries require regular maintenance which requires high cost. There is also a risk to service personnel during maintenance when they come in contact with the UPS while the equipment is online. These factors hamper the growth of the modular UPS market during the forecast period.

The need for stable power for specific manufacturing process such as in semiconductor industries has increased the demand for uninterruptable power supply systems. The increase in the demand for the electronic gadgets across the globe has a positive impact on the semiconductor manufacturing industries and rapid breakthrough in IoT and artificial intelligence and their application in the manufacturing sector is anticipated to provide ample opportunities for the modular UPS market growth.

The global modular UPS market is segmented on the basis of organization size, capacity, end use, and region. On the basis of organization size, the global modular UPS market is segmented into large enterprises, and small & medium enterprises. By capacity, it is classified into less than 100 KVA, 101 KVA – 500 KVA, and more than 501 KVA. The end use introduced in the study includes BFSI, cloud service and colocation providers, telecom, healthcare, energy and utilities and others.

Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe

The major companies profiled in this modular UPS industry include ABB, AEG Power Solutions, Eaton, Emerson Electric, Schneider Electric, Huawei, Delta Electronics, Gamatronic, Tripp-Lite, and Toshiba International Corporation. Due to rapidly increasing demand in the demand for data management electronic equipment such as data centers and on-going infrastructure development in developing countries towards digitalization led the key manufacturers expand their Modular UPS production capacities in order to meet market demand across the globe. Additional growth strategies such as acquisition, partnership, product launch and business expansion strategies are also adopted to attain key developments in the modular UPS market trends.

Impact Of Covid-19 On The Global Modular Ups Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the modular uninterrupted power supply (UPS) market.

The shutdown of most of the government, energy and other sector corporate enterprises has great impact on the development of the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed business continuity challenges among various sectors which includes construction, real estate, IT, healthcare, and manufacturing, owing to global lockdowns.

Majority of world’s population have obeyed the strict regulations and containment measures of the respective government during the pandemic situation led to lack of employees in manufacturing plants have shut down or running at lower capacity, while reducing the output.

Thus, the abovementioned factors are expected to have negative impact on the global modular UPS market growth in this forecast period.

