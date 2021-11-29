Volunteers Help Make the Hollywood Christmas Parade Route Beautiful, Safe and Clean

Hollywood Village volunteers dedicated their monthly cleanup to taking care of the Hollywood Christmas Parade route.

Launching from the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre to clean up the route of the Christmas Parade

Hollywood Village organizes monthly cleanups to keep Hollywood beautiful, safe and clean.

Each year, Hollywood Village volunteers clean up Hollywood and Sunset Boulevards before the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Christmas Parade is back! After last year’s celebration was cancelled due to COVID-19, Hollywood will once more be filled with the sounds of marching bands and the crowd cheering as each new group performs and as floats, balloons and celebrities move down Hollywood and Sunset Boulevards.

Hollywood Village volunteers spent Saturday morning cleaning along the parade route to improve the experience of those who will be lining the streets and those viewing at home. Their purpose: “Making Hollywood a beautiful, clean and safe place for all.”

Initiated and organized by the Church of Scientology in February 2018 in coordination with The Way to Happiness Foundation and the LAPD, and interrupted during the height of the pandemic, Hollywood Village enjoys the support and partnership of many community organizations and local businesses and schools. People of all faiths, ideologies, political preferences and backgrounds participate to uplift the neighborhood.

In addition to hauling away trash and safely disposing of contaminated drug paraphernalia, volunteers hand out copies of "The Way to Happiness," the common-sense guide to better living written by author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, to neighbors, those visiting from out of town, and to help the houseless, down on their luck, rebuild their lives.

Anyone wishing to help with the December cleanup is invited to do so. For more information, visit the Hollywood Village Facebook page.

About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

