212Quest is Organizing the Best of Europe Travel Quest for Wanderlusters
EINPresswire.com/ -- 212Quest is delighted to announce best of Europe travel quest. The travel quest is set to provide travel lovers with an adventurous European journey filled with exciting treasure hunt games and lots of cultural learning.
“Looking for a European travel adventure that offers more fun and adventure? Then this travel quest is the right fit for you” quips Avi.
Travel lovers should get their cameras ready as the travel quest starts in the famous city of London before moving to other Western, Eastern, and Central European cities. Participants will also experience the beach, booming nightlight, waterfalls, and lots of delicious cuisines as they roam across cities in this 22-day travel quest.
“The fun part of this trip is that it is a bus tour. So pack your boots and ready your exploration costume – you are going on a travel adventure of a lifetime.”
Participants will ride through cities searching for clues, fixing puzzles while knowing about Europe, their culture and its people.” Apart from the hunts, participants also stand a chance of getting 100%, 50%, or a 25% refund of their participatory fee when they become the quest's first-place, second-place, or third-place winner.
For more information about the quest and eligibility criteria, interested participants should go to https://212quest.com/
About Us
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then our travel adventure quests might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Avi Zaslavskiy
“Looking for a European travel adventure that offers more fun and adventure? Then this travel quest is the right fit for you” quips Avi.
Travel lovers should get their cameras ready as the travel quest starts in the famous city of London before moving to other Western, Eastern, and Central European cities. Participants will also experience the beach, booming nightlight, waterfalls, and lots of delicious cuisines as they roam across cities in this 22-day travel quest.
“The fun part of this trip is that it is a bus tour. So pack your boots and ready your exploration costume – you are going on a travel adventure of a lifetime.”
Participants will ride through cities searching for clues, fixing puzzles while knowing about Europe, their culture and its people.” Apart from the hunts, participants also stand a chance of getting 100%, 50%, or a 25% refund of their participatory fee when they become the quest's first-place, second-place, or third-place winner.
For more information about the quest and eligibility criteria, interested participants should go to https://212quest.com/
About Us
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then our travel adventure quests might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Avi Zaslavskiy
212World
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn