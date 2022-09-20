212Quest Provides Information About the Spiti Valley Guided Motorcycle Travel Quest
EINPresswire.com/ -- To help travelers enjoy their Indian trip, 212Quest is organizing a guided motorcycle travel quest to Spiti Valley in 2022.
Boasting a rich blend of the Indian and Tibetan cultural heritage, the Spiti Valley is a beautiful and scenic hotspot for adventurous travelers from all over the world. This challenging route is full of endless activities like daring sports, hiking, trekking, camping, and fossils excavating spree to give travelers a once-in-a-lifetime kind of travel experience. And to make things more interesting, 212Quest is adding challenging treasure hunt games with rewards for winners at the end of the trip.
The 10-day Spiti Valley guided motorcycle travel quest starts and ends in Delhi. Participants will look for clues in the magnificent halls of ancient monasteries, admire the Chandra Taal Lake, and complete tasks as they explore Jalori, Rohtang, and Kunzum pass.
“212Quest wants to give participants one of the most enchanting travel adventures they have ever had with this trip,” says Avi.
“But more than fun, the travel quest will allow participants learn more about the rich Indian culture and history, and help them to form friendship bonds with the local.”
Apart from the sights and quests, participants will get a 100%, 50%, or a 25% refund of their participatory fee when they become the quest's first-place, second-place, or third-place winner.
Interested travelers and treasure hunters should visit https://212quest.com/ for more details about the quest and participation requirements.
About Us
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then our travel adventure quests might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Avi Zaslavskiy
Boasting a rich blend of the Indian and Tibetan cultural heritage, the Spiti Valley is a beautiful and scenic hotspot for adventurous travelers from all over the world. This challenging route is full of endless activities like daring sports, hiking, trekking, camping, and fossils excavating spree to give travelers a once-in-a-lifetime kind of travel experience. And to make things more interesting, 212Quest is adding challenging treasure hunt games with rewards for winners at the end of the trip.
The 10-day Spiti Valley guided motorcycle travel quest starts and ends in Delhi. Participants will look for clues in the magnificent halls of ancient monasteries, admire the Chandra Taal Lake, and complete tasks as they explore Jalori, Rohtang, and Kunzum pass.
“212Quest wants to give participants one of the most enchanting travel adventures they have ever had with this trip,” says Avi.
“But more than fun, the travel quest will allow participants learn more about the rich Indian culture and history, and help them to form friendship bonds with the local.”
Apart from the sights and quests, participants will get a 100%, 50%, or a 25% refund of their participatory fee when they become the quest's first-place, second-place, or third-place winner.
Interested travelers and treasure hunters should visit https://212quest.com/ for more details about the quest and participation requirements.
About Us
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then our travel adventure quests might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Avi Zaslavskiy
212World
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn