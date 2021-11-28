Matrix PR bags 7 MEPRA awards in coveted categories

Matrix PR MEPRA Awards 2021 Matrix PR wins 7 MEPRA Awards in 2021 Matrix PR wins 2 Gold, 3 Silver & 1 Bronze MEPRA 2021 Awards

PR guru, Jack Pearce, MEPRA co-founder and Matrix Public Relations founder honored for his outstanding contribution to the industry

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homegrown communications agency Matrix Public Relations was among the big winners at this year’s Middle East Public Relations Association’s (MEPRA) Awards scooping a total of seven awards and bragging rights - its largest and most impressive trophy haul so far.

Dubbed as the largest-ever awards since its inception, the MEPRA Awards, which took place at Atlantis the Palm, Dubai, on November 24, brought together a total of 88 agencies and in-house comms teams across the region to battle it out in 56 categories.

During the premier annual awards event, which hosted more than 500 in-person guests this year, Matrix Public Relations emerged the Gold winner in two hotly contested categories, scooped Silver trophies in three coveted categories and Bronze in one as listed below:

Gold - Best Crisis Communications/Issues Management Strategy Award: Kaya Skin Clinic (leading skincare clinic chain in the region)

Gold - Best Fashion or Beauty Campaign Award: Kaya Skin Clinic’s campaign titled ​​Empowering Women in Their Fearless Pursuit of Beauty

Silver - Best Business to Business Campaign: Milestone Systems (industry leaders in providing video management software)

Silver - Best Use of Sponsorship: Dabur International (one of the largest FMCG companies in the region)

Silver - Best Healthcare Campaign: Kaya Skin Clinic

Bronze - Best Retail Campaign: Kaya Skin Clinic

“We are delighted and proud to have been recognised for our hard work, creativity and resilience by our industry peers. There is no doubt that Matrix Public Relations is a force to reckon with in the technology and blockchain PR space, but have scored big wins in retail, healthcare, fashion, beauty and crisis management too. This recognition for our campaigns that went beyond the bottom line to add value to our clients will inspire the team to continue on this path,” said Hilmarie Hutchison, chief executive officer, Matrix Public Relations.

In recognition of his phenomenal contribution to the Middle East public relations industry, Jack Pearce who is also the co-founder of MEPRA and founder of Matrix Public Relations was bestowed the Chairman’s Award - one of the highest honours in the industry.

“I am deeply honoured and grateful to be awarded the Chairman’s Award by MEPRA. As the co-founder of MEPRA, I am also proud of the association’s achievements over the last 20 years. MEPRA has achieved and surpassed the goals and objectives of its founding fathers. MEPRA continues to not only set standards of excellence in the communication industry but also serve as a resource center where professionals can get industry insights, network with peers and further their professional skills,” said Jack.

About Matrix:

Matrix Public Relations, founded in 1999, is a multi-award-winning Dubai-based boutique PR consultancy with well-established regional and international partners. They specialize in corporate reputation management, both online and via traditional media channels, crisis communications, and have built a solid portfolio of clients in the technology and blockchain industry.

As a reliable communications partner Matrix Public Relations marries international PR expertise with perceptive local knowledge to plan and implement strategic communication initiatives that make a difference for all their clients.

Matrix PR is also the regional representative of the MTI Network, the global crisis management network and the Plexus Group, a global alliance of best of breed boutique PR agencies. With its unique communication solutions and strong media relations, Matrix PR helps its clients across all industries to be more successful.

Matrix PR was founded by Jack Pearce, co-founder and former chairman of the Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) and one of the foremost experts in PR and Crisis Management in the region.

Matrix PR is an active member of industry associations MEPRA and Public Relations Consultants Association Middle East and Africa (PRCA MENA).

The agency manages their own podcast called The Matrix Green Pill where they feature the fascinating journeys of real people – those impacting the lives of others, for good, including entrepreneurs and innovators who are influencing and shaping the future of our region.

