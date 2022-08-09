212Quest Calls on Travelers and Explorers to Join the Colombia Motorcycle Travel Adventure Quest
EINPresswire.com/ -- 212Quest is pleased to announce to the general public that the Colombia motorcycle travel adventure quest is now open for participation.
Interested participants should visit https://212quest.com/ for the quest's eligibility criteria.
From Caribbean beaches to desert plains, the Amazon rainforest, the Pacific coast, zigzag mountain range, and picturesque landscape. It is no wonder that Colombia is fast becoming a major tourist destination for many travelers around the world.
This 9-day motorcycle travel adventure will lead participants on an explorative quest to some of Colombia’s finest tourist delights including the Andes Mountains. Participants will dirt-ride through mountain twists and challenging terrains while searching for quirky clues and the funniest details that will lead them to a mysterious jaw-dropping destination located in the heart of the Colombian rainforests.
That's not all. Participants also stand a chance of getting 100%, 50%, or a 25% refund of their participatory fee when they become the quest's first-place, second-place, or third-place winner.
The Colombia Motorcycle Travel
Adventure Quest is open to participants from all over the world. Visit https://212quest.com/ for more details about the quest.
About Us
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then our travel adventure quests might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Mr Travel
