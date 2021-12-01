Caribe.io, LLC Introduces GoCaribe (GOCA) token, A Unique & New Age Vacation Booking System For Crypto Users
Travelers will now be able to book luxury accommodations in the Caribbean using GoCaribe (GOCA) token.WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caribe.io, LLC is all set to revolutionize the tourism industry by offering a unique, one-of-a-kind tokenized vacation club specializing in Caribbean luxury vacation accommodations. GoCaribe (GOCA) token is an innovative token on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that allows travelers to book the most luxurious accommodations with extravagant amenities and other recreational amenities such as sports cars and yachts, helicopter rides et al. and pays using their GoCaribe (GOCA) tokens. GoCaribe (GOCA) token will be a utility token, under the Wyoming Utility Token Act Bill HB0062. Caribe.io, has filed electronically a notice of intent with the Wyoming Secretary of State.
GoCaribe (GOCA) tokens offer travelers the best experience while enjoying a luxurious vacation through its blockchain-based ecosystem, which lets you book your holiday in just a few clicks. It also provides lifetime free transactions while always protecting your identity.
“The blockchain technology has radically transformed the financial services industry landscape, and we are thrilled to be entering the crypto market with GOCA that comes packed with exceptional features. The team at GoCaribe has been working hard to deploy GoCaribe (GOCA) tokens through a blockchain-based ecosystem for the Caribbean tourism industry,” said Miguel Pena, CEO, and CFO at Caribe.io, LLC.
In the first phase, GoCaribe will offer a booking platform to travelers looking for Caribbean destinations; they can reserve and pay using GoCaribe (GOCA) tokens. Once the platform is live, GoCaribe will also launch its exclusive membership club. Members will enjoy complete packages that include benefits such as pre-saved dates every year, access to sports cars, yachts, and traveling in style with private jet charters. As part of the club, members will stake tokens to maintain their membership and earn interest on their tokens.
“We want to offer our customers the best vacation experience possible in the Caribbean,” remarked Miguel. “The tourism industry has been hit the hardest during Covid-19, and through GoCaribe (GOCA) tokens, we are playing a pivotal role in reviving interest in tourism and traveling amongst people. Crypto offers them a new way of traveling and exploring the world.”
In the final phase, GoCaribe will launch an NFT virtual island where, in a metaverse environment, using unique 3D and augmented reality, travelers will be able to escape reality and enjoy spectacular views. Another notable feature is that users will be able to physically travel to some of the destinations and invite friends to join them virtually and experience the lifestyle. On each of the rooms, GoCaribe will install special screens where collections of NFTs will be auctioned; visitors will be able to bid by scanning the QR codes on display or join through the NFT marketplace.
To know more, join GoCaribe at https://t.me/gocaribe. For further information, please visit www.gocaribe.io.
About GoCaribe (GOCA)
GoCaribe (GOCA) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency token on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that will revolutionize the crypto market through the travel and traveling business market. GoCaribe (GOCA) token specializes in a vacation rental club for renting Caribbean vacation rentals.
