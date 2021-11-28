By Popular Demand, RAAS Releases Yet Another Fabulous Collection – Tanisi World

Tanisi stands for ‘goddess durga,’ a popular term used in the Indian culture.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- After listening to its adoring fans, RAAS International Clothing Inc. has released yet another show-stopping collection this year – Tanisi World RAAS International Clothing is a reputable clothing brand that has been designing and creating luxurious ethnic couture outfits since 2016. The company is fully self-sustainable, designing and manufacturing all of its pieces in-house with innovation, cultural appreciation, and exceptional workmanship.Recently, RAAS’ devout followers are thrilled to see the company has launched an extensive brand-new collection, Tanisi World. The Tanisi World collection is named after the Indian word, Tanisi, which means ‘goddess durga,’ and is designed to showcase luxurious and goddess-like clothing, including dresses and tops.“At RAAS, we believe all women should feel like a goddess in all aspects of their lives,” says founder of the company, Shreya Patel. “As such, we wanted to create a collection that enables women from around the world to feel and look like Tanisi from the inside out. We hope that our stunning dresses unleash the inner Tanisi in everyone who wears them.”The Tanisi World collection features a wide variety of selections to choose from, including:• Sleeveless dresses• Knee-length dresses• Formal and casual dresses• One shoulder dresses• Maxi and midi dresses• Embroidered tops• Ruffle sleeve tops• And more!For more information about RAAS, or to view the entire Tanisi World collection, please visit https://raastheglobaldesi.com/collections/tanisi-world About RAASRAAS’ mission is to combine the best of indigenous designs and craftsmanship with innovative and sustainable design techniques to deliver exemplary garments at affordable prices. The company remains steadfast in its focus to empower women with fashionable and personalized products of exceptional quality that celebrate modern taste.